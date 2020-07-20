Famous friends surprised him with a video

The legendary Dion, child of the Bronx, son of vaudevillian Pasquale DiMucci, a father of rock & roll, turned 81 yesterday. And he is still rocking. Literally. He put out one of his greatest albums ever this year, Blues With Friends. These friends include Billy Gibbons, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Pattia Scialfa, Jeff Beck, Sonny Landreth ands more.



His pal Bob Dylan wrote the liner notes.



His beautiful duet with Simon on “Song for Sam Cooke [Here In America]” is an instant classic.

Many great friends of Dion offered video greetings that have been aggregated in this YouTube video.