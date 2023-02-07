Is Harry Styles the New David Bowie?

After Harry Styles’ recent Grammy wins, combined with his otherworldly popularity, many have been comparing the artist with a legendary one of the past—namely, David Bowie.

But according to former Bowie producer, Tony Visconti, Styles isn’t fit to shine Bowie’s shoes.

“What’s the difference between the Grammys and Las Vegas?” Visconti wrote in a since taken-down Facebook post during Sunday’s (February 5) Grammy Awards. “Nothing! Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie? From what I saw tonight he’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”

During the award ceremony, Styles won Album of the Year for Harry’s House, beating out ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.

“Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me,” Styles said during his acceptance speech. “At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone.

“I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio thinking—making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. … This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

At the ceremony, Styles also took home a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House as well as performed his hit single “As It Was.” The song was also nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The performance of “As It Was” marked Styles’ second Grammy performance. He opened the 2021 ceremony with “Watermelon Sugar.” Last year, Styles took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

