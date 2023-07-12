Jung Kook and Latto Team Up For New Single “Seven”

BTS’ very own Jung Kook is set to release his solo debut next month, titled “Seven.” Adding to the excitement, the singer revealed the track will feature Latto. This is the first collaboration between the two singers. The singer dropped a surprise music video teaser for his fans, which shows an appearance from Han So-hee, a popular South Korean actress.

Videos by American Songwriter

The teaser shows the BTS member and So-hee sitting down at a restaurant as they partake in some sort of argument. That’s when out of nowhere a chandelier falls, but doesn’t seem to face the duo as they continue arguing.

Weight of the world on my shoulders / I guess you’re wasting years of mine, Kook can be heard singing in the teaser, revealing the song will be released on Friday, July 14 at 1 pm KST/12mn ET.

That same day, Kook is scheduled to appear on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series. Latto also went on to tease the single, tweeting “S/O to the Army,” with three”7″ emojis, which is a reference to the song title.

Although fans have eagerly been awaiting the new single, Kook has released several other solo songs over the years, including “Stay Alive,” “My You,” and “Dreamers” which was part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The song went on to peak at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales.

As far as BTS, they recently released their song “Take Two” which features all seven members. This marked their first new music release since releasing “The Planet” which was the soundtrack to Bastions, a South Korean animated series.

The band is also expected to release their book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, which they co-wrote with Myeongseok Kang.

Latto, on the other hand, has been having a great year as well, after collaborating with Cardi B on “Put It On Da Floor Again” hit No 13. on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper also won best female hip-hop artist at the 2023 BET Awards.

(Photo Credit: Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)