Taylor Swift Adds 14 More Dates to Eras Tour Alongside Paramore

Written By Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday (July 5), Taylor Swift announced the addition of 14 tour dates to the European leg of her Eras Tour alongside her long-time friend and supporting act Paramore. The cities included in this extension are Dublin, Stockholm, Lisbon, Lyon, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw, Gelsenkirchen, Vienna, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and London. The addition of these dates puts the total number of shows for the Eras Tour at 131.

One thing these extra dates infers and debunks is the rumor of Swift being the headlining act of Glastonbury 2024. Given these new dates, this is no longer a possibility since Swift will be performing at Aviva Stadium in Dublin from June 28-30.

Another addition to the already highly appealing tour is Swift’s opening act, Paramore, who will seemingly perform at all these shows. This inclusion comes as no surprise given that Swift and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams are longtime friends. Swift divulged the news in an Instagram post. “@paramore and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???” she wrote.

Select U.K. and European Swift fans who pre-registered for tickets last month received an access code on July 5 that allowed them to purchase tickets for the extra international dates. Regardless of the code, ticket sales are expected to follow trends from the past year. If this proves true, due to ticket demand for Swift’s trek, the Eras Tour is estimated to gross a total of $1.4 billion per Pollstar. If Swift accomplishes this feat, the trek could become the first billion-dollar run of shows and the highest-grossing concert tour in history.

“Really can’t contain my excitement,” Swift states in her post. It’s safe to surmise that Swift fans everywhere are thinking the same thing.

(Photo by TAS Rights Management/Getty Images)