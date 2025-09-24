“He Would Thank God That He Didn’t Die”: Jelly Roll’s Health Consultant Praises the Singer’s Triumphant Transformation

Gary Brecka is praising Jelly Roll’s health journey. During an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, the singer’s personal health consultant spoke out about how Jelly dropped 200 pounds.

Brecka revealed that the pair first connected over DM, when Jelly sent him a message that read, “Do you work with fat people?”

Brecka proceeded to visit with Jelly, during which time he did blood work and gene testing while on the singer’s plane.

“I’ll never forget that flight. It was actually very sad because I could see this guy’s heart,” Brecka said. “He’s a good human, but he could barely fit in this private airplane seat. And he started talking to us, describing what it was like to go through a day in the life of just being him and his weight.”

Those experiences weren’t pleasant ones for Jelly, who admitted to Brecka, “I have to sleep on my side and wedge myself in with pillows, because if I roll on my back at night, I’ll suffocate. I’ll vomit. I never turn the radio down in the car, because when I pull up to a spotlight, I can hear myself wheezing. So I’ll just turn the radio off to bury the sound of my own breath wheezing.”

“Every morning that he would wake up, he said as soon as he would wake up, he would thank God that he didn’t die that night,” Brecka said, “because he felt like he was gonna die every night he went to sleep.”

Jelly Roll Shows Off His Weight Loss

At that point, Jelly decided he was ready to change his lifestyle.

“[He said], ‘I’m ready to commit to changing this, because God’s given me this opportunity to have my music serve the world. And I feel like I’m gonna die,’” Brecka recalled. “He is one of the most genuine human beings, and to see that transition right there is just amazing, man.”

The singer recently showed off his transformation during a trip to Italy. Alongside a slimmed down photo of himself, the singer quipped, “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account.”

