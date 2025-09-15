“Hard Fought Hallelujah” Echoes Through Vatican City With a Jelly Roll Performance That Is Exactly “What Our World Needs Right Now”

Few singers in country music have a story like Jelly Roll. While climbing the ranks of country music, the singer once watched his life spiraling out of control. Struggling with addiction and spending time in jail, Jelly Roll decided to change his life. And in that moment, a star was born. Now, holding numerous awards and a nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer went international when he performed “Hard Fought Hallelujah” in Vatican City.

Walking on stage in Vatican City, Jelly Roll soaked in the moment as an entire choir stood behind him. With thousands of fans in the audience, the country singer decided to take them all to church when performing his hit song. And thankfully, he wanted to share the historic opportunity with all his fans. Posting the video on his Instagram page, he wrote, “Live from inside Vatican City, ‘Hard Fought Hallelujah.’ Full performance out now.”

Gaining over 394,000 likes, fans loved every second, writing, “Jelly Roll singing in the Vatican, that wasnt even in my wishlist but its gonna be one my 2025 highlights, you rock it dude! So well deserved!” Another person added, “Just knowing your story and seeing how far you’ve made it. Wow dude I don’t know you but I am so proud of you. God is so good!”

Brandon Lake, Jelly Roll’s collaborator on the track also chimed in, writing “Crushed it! This is what our world needs right now more than ever. Thanks for leading us Jelly!”

Jelly Roll Showcased More Than His Talent With Weight Loss Journey

Besides bringing a little country to Vatican City, Jelly Roll also showcased the massive amount of weight he lost. Deciding to change his life completely, the singer focused on his weight loss journey. And during that time, he lost nearly 200 pounds.

Excited about his career and life, Jelly Roll apparently found himself with a new problem. Posting a picture of himself in Rome, he announced, “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account.”

In the heart of Vatican City, Jelly Roll reminded the world that grace makes the impossible possible.

