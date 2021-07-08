Jonas Blue and LÉON Release Tropical Music Video for House Track “Hear Me Say”

Jonas Blue, a multi-platinum producer and songwriter, teamed up with Swedish pop star LÉON to release the track “Hear Me Say” on May 28, and it’s already amassed over 18 million global streams. On July 2, the two dropped a mesmerizing music video featuring sun-soaked shots and summery, vacation vibes.

The video was shot in Mexico and directed by Alex Nicholson, capturing the escapism that everyone hopes to experience this summer. The music video features shots of breezy days, surrounded by good company and even better adventures. As young people explore the island life, we see footage of moped rides, boating adventures and dives into a blue lagoon within a cave.

The video isn’t just visually pleasing, as the song perfectly complements the adventurous vibes of the shots. The synth, pulsing beat and bright sound make this song a perfect one to add to your summer playlist—and definitely one you’ll hear on the dance floor.

You can listen to “Hear Me Say” here now.