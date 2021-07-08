Kalie Shorr Heralds New EP ‘I Got Here By Accident’ with Autobiographical “Love Child”

If country newcomer Kalie Shorr could introduce herself with just one song, she feels her latest release, “Love Child,” would do the job. The new track, released Thursday (July 8), arrives in tandem with the announcement of her anticipated EP, I Got Here By Accident—due August 13 via TMWRK Records.

“It’s a 3-minute autobiography that covers everything from being a first-generation American, to my love for Fleetwood Mac and tarot cards,” Shorr says, describing the song. “Sonically, I love the energy of the guitars and the use of all-organic instruments that go back to my ‘90s and ‘00s pop rock influences.”

Born in Maine and now living in Nashville, Shorr arrived on the scene in 2016 with the release of her debut single, “Fight Like A Girl.” In the years since, she’s garnered widespread attention, landing a spot in in CMT’s “Next Women of Country” and named SiriusXM The Highway’s “Highway Find.”

I Got Here By Accident continues a series of breakout years for Shorr, following her self-released debut album, Open Book, in 2019 and its deluxe edition, Open Book: Unabridged, following in December 2020.

The new EP features five new tracks including “Love Child” and “Amy,” which was released earlier this year to critical acclaim after first debuting on TikTok, where it has garnered 3 million views to date.

Produced by Butch Walker (P!nk, Taylor Swift, Green Day), I Got Here By Accident ushers in a new era for Shorr, who continues to write with her signature vulnerability, but with an elevated pop-rock edge. With these new songs, Shorr shares the reality of being a woman in her 20s: the self-exploration, the relationships—both good and bad— and the personal growth she’s experienced these past few years.

Recorded at Butch Walker’s studio outside of Nashville, the EP solely features Shorr on vocals and Walker on instrumentation. In celebration of the new music, the two will also perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage together on August 14.

Photo Credit: Mallory Turner