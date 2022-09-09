Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release

Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14.

Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want It Darker, has been released. “I loved singing this song because it’s a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs,” Jones said in a statement.

Accompanying Jones’ cover is a stop motion visual that depicts a silhouette of Cohen walking down a winding road while Jones’ haunting vocals play over top. Check it out below.

Elsewhere on the Blue Note tribute album is James Taylor’s rendition of “Coming Back to You” and Nathaniel Rateliff’s “Famous Blue Raincoat.” Plus Cohen covers by Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, Peter Gabriel, Sarah McLachlan, and more. Each singer is backed by a studio band consisting of saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, guitarist Bill Frisell, pedal steel guitarist Greg Liesz, pianist Kevin Hays, bassist Scott Colley, and drummer Nate Smith.

“Leonard Cohen had been a friend since 1982 or so, and in the last 15 years of his life, he became a close friend,” Larry Klein, producer of Here It Is, said in a statement. “He was possibly the wisest and funniest friend that I had, and someone that I enjoyed immensely in every way. After he passed away, I found myself frequently covering his songs with other artists that I was working with. One reason, of course, is that the songs are so good, but the other reason was that it helped keep him in the air around me.”

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)