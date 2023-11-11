New Song Saturday: Hear New Tracks from Sleater-Kinney, Norah Jones, Dua Lipa, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 18 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Sleater-Kinney, Norah Jones, Dua Lipa, Brittney Spencer, and more.

1. Sleater-Kinney

The legendary indie rock group from the Pacific Northwest shared their latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Say It Like You Mean It” from the band’s forthcoming album, Little Rope, which is out January 19. The new video is directed by Carrie Brownstein and stars J. Smith-Cameron of Succession fame.

2. David Guetta and Kim Petras

Acclaimed pop star Kim Petras linked up with DJ and producer David Guetta for a new song, “When We Were Young.” The news comes as Petras recently graced the cover of Vogue Germany. Fans can check out the new song below.

3. Norah Jones

Beloved songwriter and performer Norah Jones teamed up with the artist Laufey for two new Christmas songs, a rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and a new original offering, “Better Than Snow.” Check out the new original track below.

4. Måneskin

Hard-rockers Måneskin released their new work, RUSH! (ARE U COMING?), which is a new edition of their already released No. 1 album RUSH! The new release features five new songs, including the new track “Valentine.”

5. Baby Tate

Biting, magnetic rapper Baby Tate released her newest single and accompanying music video for the track “Grip.” The new sultry track comes from the artist’s newest release, Baby Tate Presents — Sexploration: The Musical.

6. Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa shared her latest music video for the single “Houdini,” a collaborative effort with beloved producer and songwriter Tame Impala. Check out the catchy, sticky, heart-racing new work from the big-name performers below.

7. Chika and Freddie Gibbs

The Grammy-nominated Chika shared a new track this week, which she released in collaboration with acclaimed rapper Freddie Gibbs. Check out the new offering, “Truth Or Dare,” and its epic, movie-like new music video below.

8. Colby T. Helms

Burgeoning country artist Colby T. Helms released his latest new song with his group The Virginia Creepers, “Daddy’s Pocket Knife.” Featuring a bluegrass, Appalachian style, Helms brings the joy and the talent in this romp of a new offering, which you can check out below.

9. Shakey Graves

Rising country star Shakey Graves released a new live performance video, featuring Sierra Ferrell, shot live from Red Rocks. The new song, “Ready or Not,” is from their recent album, Movie of the Week. Check it out below.

10. girli

The electropop artist girli released her newest song and accompanying music video for the energetic track, “Nothing Hurts Like a Girl.” Check out the amorous new song and video below and prepare for your toes to take you to your living room dance floor.

11. T-Pain and Snoop Dogg

Two big names in rap music, T-Pain and Snoop Dogg, got together for the new, yet somehow old-school-sounding single, “That’s How We Ballin.” Check out the skilled throwback work from the artists below.

12. Brittney Spencer

Standout country singer Brittney Spencer released a new stripped-down, piano-driven demo version of her new single, “Bigger Than The Song.” Fans can check out that powerful offering from the big-voiced singer here below. It portends her new LP, My Stupid Life, out January 19.

13. Chris Isaak

The iconic pop star, songwriter, and performer Chris Isaak released his latest music video this week for the holiday-inspired song, “Dogs Love Christmas Too.” That track comes from his 2022 album, Everybody Knows It’s Christmas.

14. Jenna Raine

Breakout pop star Jenna Raine released her newest single “Big Dumb Heart.” The new track follows the release of Raine’s latest EP, Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2, which includes the viral hit, “It Is What It Is.” Check out “Big Dumb Heart” below.

15. Busta Rhymes

Iconic rapper Busta Rhymes released a new single in collaboration with Young Thug. The new track, “OK,” comes ahead of Busta’s new LP, BLOCKBUSTA, out November 24. Check out the head-bobber “OK” below.

16. Lukas Nelson

Singer/songwriter (and son of Willie Nelson), Lukas Nelson released his latest music video for the track “The View.” The song comes from his latest LP, Sticks and Stones, released earlier this year. Check out the new work below.

17. Da Beatminerz and KRS-One

Rap artists Da Beatminerz teamed up with one of the Founding Fathers of rap KRS-One for the new old-school hit “Seckle.” For those pining for the sounds and feel of rap music made in its Golden Era, look no further than this new track.

18. Killer Mike

New Grammy-nominee Killer Mike shared his latest music video for the new track, “Down By Law,” this week. The new track features the unique and big-voiced singer CeeLo Green, a long-time collaborator of Mike’s. Check out the stunning new work below.

Photo by Chris Hornbecker, courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings