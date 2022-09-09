‘Bluegrass Underground’ is Back as ‘The Caverns Sessions,’ Premieres Nationwide With Moon Taxi

The second longest-running music series on national television behind Austin City Limits, Emmy award-winning Bluegrass Underground is back as The Caverns Sessions.

Taped live in Tennessee’s The Caverns subterranean concert hall, The Caverns Sessions takes you on an underground musical adventure with a new season airing Sept. 10.

The show will kick off with alternative rockers and Tennessee’s finest, Moon Taxi. The Nashville-based band will surely captivate with a genre-bending set and broad musical spectrum, enticing lovers of everything from folk-rock and soul to jam rock and electronic pop.

“We look forward to The Caverns Sessions continuing to shine a light in the darkness on the full spectrum of music,” says Todd Mayo, The Caverns owner and co-founder of Todd Squared, LLC which produced the Emmy award-winning Bluegrass Underground for 10 years.

“The Caverns Sessions brand now more closely relates to the soul of the underground series,” says Todd Jarrell, the second half of Todd Squared, LLC. “Here is the perfect marriage of two things for which America can be most proud: amazing natural beauty and a deeply profound musical heritage. Through this variety of music, these artists represent the heart of the American experience.”

The 2022 season will see 12 half-hour episodes, featuring performances from acts like Asleep At The Wheel, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shooter Jennings, Adia Victoria, Brit Taylor, The Milk Carton Kids, and so many more. Discover up-and-coming sensations and fall in love with legends all over again with The Caverns Sessions.

While the name has been retired, Bluegrass Underground will live on at The Caverns in a different way, with a traditional bluegrass festival every year.

The Caverns Sessions begin airing on PBS on Sept. 10. Check your local listings for specific airdates and times. Each episode will be available for streaming for 30 days after its original airdate.