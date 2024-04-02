Heart Extend Huge North American Tour in 2024

Heart’s enormous world tour is kicking off this month, and the band just announced even more tour dates for the North American leg of the trek! The Royal Flush Tour will feature a ton of big names in rock as supporting artists and headliners, including Cheap Trick, Bachman-Turner Overdrive with Randy Bachman, Jason Bonham, Journey, Def Leppard, Squeeze, and more. The new tour dates will include cities in the US and Canada and will span the East Coast, West Coast, and a ton of places in between.

The Heart 2024 Tour will begin on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with Cheap Trick. The tour will end on December 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The previously announced tour dates for the Heart 2024 Tour are already available for general sale. The new tour dates will go live via artist presale on April 3 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster. Use the code “DREAMS” to get your tickets. There are also a few different presale events happening now over at Ticketmaster as well.

General on-sale for the new dates will start on April 5 at 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster. If your tour date sells out, pop over to Stubhub to see if any tickets are left there.

Get your tickets to see the Heart 2024 Tour ASAP, before they sell out!

April 20 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena (with Cheap Trick)

April 22 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena (with Cheap Trick)

April 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

April 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena (with Cheap Trick)

April 28 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

May 3 – Thackerville, OK – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (with Cheap Trick)

May 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with Cheap Trick)

May 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (with Cheap Trick)

May 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center (with Cheap Trick)

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (with Cheap Trick)

May 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (with Cheap Trick)

May 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena (with Cheap Trick)

May 18 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum(with BTO/Randy Backman) Center (with Cheap Trick)

May 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (with Cheap Trick)

May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (with Cheap Trick)

May 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

June 20 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 – Berlin, DE – UberEats Music Hall (with Cheap Trick)

June 24 – Stockholm, SE – Grona Lund (with Cheap Trick)

June 25 – Helsinki, FI – Ice Hall (with Cheap Trick)

June 27 – Oslo, NO – Tons of Rock Festival

June 30 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest

July 1 – London, UK – The O2 (with Squeeze)

July 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham (with Squeeze)

July 5 – Nottingham, UK – Capital FM Arena (with Squeeze)

July 6 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena (with Squeeze)

July 8 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena (with Squeeze)

July 9 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro (with Squeeze)

July 11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU – Rockhal – Club (with Cheap Trick)

July 12 – Weert, NL – Bospop Festival

July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Progressive Field (with Journey and Def Leppard)

August 1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre (with Cheap Trick)

August 2 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (with Journey and Def Leppard)

August 5 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with Journey and Def Leppard)

August 7 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre (with Cheap Trick)

August 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (with Cheap Trick)

August 10 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena (with Cheap Trick)

August 11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center (with Cheap Trick)

August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center (with Cheap Trick)

August 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum (with Cheap Trick)

August 16 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

August 18 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena (with Cheap Trick)

August 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena (with Cheap Trick)

August 23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum (with Cheap Trick)

August 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center (with Cheap Trick)

August 27 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena (with Cheap Trick)

August 28 – Allentown, PA – The Great Allentown Fair

September 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (with Cheap Trick)

September 20 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center (with Cheap Trick)

September 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Cheap Trick)

September 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 2 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 4 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 5 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

October 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 12 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 16 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 17 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 19 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

October 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

November 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

November 14 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

November 16 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

November 19 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

November 21 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

November 22 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center (with Jason Bonham) (NEW!)

November 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre (with BTO/Randy Backman) (NEW!)

November 27 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre (with BTO/Randy Backman) (NEW!)

November 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place (with BTO/Randy Backman) (NEW!)

November 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome (with BTO/Randy Backman) (NEW!)

December 3 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

December 5 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

December 7 – Boise, ID – Extra Mile Arena (NEW!)

December 9 – Sacramento, CA – Golden1 Center (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

December 12 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena (special guest TBA) (NEW!)

December 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena (with Cheap Trick) (NEW!)

December 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas (NEW!)

