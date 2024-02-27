JOURNEY Announces UK and Ireland Tour in Fall 2024

UK and Ireland fans of JOURNEY are in for a real treat this year! The band is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, slated for fall of 2024. Hard rock band Cheap Trick will be supporting the band on this tour as well.

The JOURNEY UK and Ireland Tour 2024 will start on October 30 in Cardiff, Wales at the Utilita Arena Cardiff. Unless the band decides to add additional dates, the tour will come to a close on November 17 in London, England at O2 Arena.

“It’s been too long since we’ve seen you all!” JOURNEY lead guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release for the tour. “We are all very excited to be coming back to the U.K. and playing with our good friends CHEAP TRICK, who I’ve known and played with since the ’70s.”

Tickets will go on sale March 1 through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Ticketmaster is also going to be your main spot for the venue-specific presale events that launch on February 29 until general on-sale begins.

However, if you miss the presale events, check out what’s available over on Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub as a third-party ticketing platform because it’s safe, secure, and backed by the FanProtect Guarantee.

The Freedom Tour will sell out very quickly, so we recommend getting your tickets now before it’s too late!

October 30 – Cardiff, Wales – Utilita Arena Cardiff

October 31 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

November 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Ovo Hydro

November 4 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena Belfast

November 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

November 8 – Manchester, English – Ao Arena

November 9 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

November 11 – Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

November 13 – Birmingham, English – Utilita Arena Birmingham

November 16 – Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

November 17 – London, England – O2 Arena

