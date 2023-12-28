Heart’s Nancy Wilson Says New Music Is Coming “Early in the Year” 2024

Earlier this year, Heart announced that they would play their first concert together since 2019. Originally, their first show was scheduled for New Year’s Eve in their hometown of Seattle. However, they didn’t wait that long. After adding several more dates to their calendar, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers played their reunion show earlier this week. To make things even more exciting for fans, the Wilson sisters are working on new music together.

Earlier this week, Heart’s Nancy Wilson sat down with The Seattle Times to talk about getting the band back together and more. During the conversation, she said that new music is coming in 2024.

The publication asked Nancy Wilson if she and Ann have been working on new music together. “Yeah,” she told them. “We’ve done a couple of things in the can and I’ve also worked along with Sue Ennis, who did a lot of Heart songwriting with me and Ann in the past,” she added. “I’ve got a bunch of stuff with Sue that I’ve been working on.”

Nancy Wilson Says a New Heart Song Is Coming in 2024

Then, she opened up a little about one new song she’s particularly proud of. “One thing that really turned out great is a new song called ‘A Million Goodbyes.’ It’s like a story of people agreeing to move on with their lives after they’ve said a million goodbyes already,” she said. “I went to Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie because I really love his voice. It’s a conversational kind of voice. He doesn’t sing with like an ego-accented voice, and he sang it with me. It’ll come out early in the year,” she revealed.

Unfortunately, Gibbard won’t be able to join Heart for their upcoming Seattle show to debut the song live. “He’s not going to be around for New Year’s Eve,” Wilson said. “I was like, ‘Oh, will you come sing it with me?’ But he’s unfortunately not going to be in town,” she added.

