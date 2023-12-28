Watch: Heart Rocks Out With “Magic Man” and Led Zeppelin Cover in Their First Concert Since 2019

Last night (December 27), Heart took the stage for the first time since 2019. The classic band fronted by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson played a 16-song set followed by a two-song encore at the Yaamava Resort & Casino in Southern California. Watch a clip from the performance below.

Setlist.fm reports that the band played a mix of their hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The set also included several covers. Then, they ended the show with a cover of “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin. The set included fan favorites like “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and more.

This was the first time that Heart took the stage as a band since 2019. However, it wasn’t the first time that the Wilson sisters had been on stage together. Ann Wilson invited Nancy Wilson to join her on stage during her October 10 show in Santa Rosa, California. The sisters performed the classic “Barracuda” together that night.

Not long after that, the band announced a special New Year’s Eve concert in Seattle, Washington. Since then, the band has added more shows to their calendar.

Earlier this year, Nancy Wilson revealed that she and Ann were working together on new music. “I’ve got a bunch of new ideas for songs. I’ve also been writing new music with Ann, too,” she said. In short, it seems like a great time to be a Heart fan.

The Wilson sisters and their band tapped into their extensive catalog as well as songs from bands that they admire. They gave the fans exactly what they wanted from a Heart show. See the full setlist and watch them perform “Magic Man” video below.

“Bebe Le Strange”

“Never”

“Love Alive”

“Roll the Dice”

“Magic Man”

“Little Queen”

“Straight On”

“Let’s Dance”

“These Dreams”

“Drum Moment”

“Mistral Wind”

“The Ocean” (Led Zeppelin cover)

“Alone” (I-Ten cover)

“What About Love” (Toronto cover)

“Barracuda”

“Crazy on You”

Encore:

“The Battle of Evermore” (Led Zeppelin cover)

“Stairway to Heaven” (Led Zeppelin cover)

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images