Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson Reunite to Make New Music

After several years of personal divide between Ann Wilson and sister Nancy, Heart has reunited and is working on new music together. Their union will mark the first new music from Heart since the release of their 16th album, Beautiful Broken, in 2016, and the band’s 2019 tour.

Sharing some of her upcoming projects—including Tomboy, a cover album of songs, originally written by men—Nancy Wilson recently revealed that she has also started writing with Ann again.

“But I’ve got a bunch of new ideas for songs,” said Wilson. “I’ve also been writing new music with Ann, too, so it’s a real creative time. I think being on [my] tour right now, when I get home, I’m gonna really dig into the other projects, including finishing some new material with Ann. So, it’s really a good time to be creative. And I’ve got a new studio in my house, so I can’t wait to sort of run tape on stuff.”

She continued, “I’ve also worked a bit with Sue Ennis, who used to work a lot with me and Ann for Heart music. And so I have some lyrics mainly that I worked on with Sue and took to Ann. And there’s a couple of things that I’m really excited about … stuff that you wouldn’t have heard us do in the ’80s.”

In 2016, the sisters had a falling out after Ann’s husband, Dean Wetter, was arrested for assaulting Nancy’s teenage sons. Though the sisters did reconcile for their 2019 Love Alive tour, they have since focused on their solo careers with Ann releasing her album Fierce Bliss in 2022 and Nancy with her solo debut, You and Me, in 2021.

Wilson added that the recent reunion has been a “nice rediscovery” of her relationship with Ann and that the music they’re working on now sounds more like what Heart was producing in the 1970s.

“[It’s] closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the ’70s, late ’70s,” said Wilson. “So it’s really fun, it’s just exciting and inspiring.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for God’s Love we Deliver