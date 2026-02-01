Here’s Every Performer at the 2026 Grammy Awards

The music industry’s biggest night is just two days away. The 2026 Grammy Awards are set for 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah, music’s best and brightest will go head to head for awards like Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year. After cleaning up at last year’s ceremony, Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 nominations with nine. Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff follow with seven apiece.

However, music fans tune into the Grammy Awards as much for the unforgettable performances as they do to learn the names of this year’s winners. Here is every performer announced so far at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

All Best New Artist Nominees Set to Perform at 2026 Grammy Awards

Notably, this year’s ceremony will feature all eight Best New Artist nominees in a special segment. That includes Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Alex Warren, Katseye, Sombr, Addison Rae, and The Marias.

Both Warren and Rae ascended from social media fame, each amassing millions of followers on TikTok. Warren, 25, achieved international success with last year’s “Ordinary,” dominating the U.S. charts for 10 weeks. Rae, also 25, released her debut album Addison last June, which spawned hits like “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine.”

Lola Young—somehow also 25—also landed a Best Pop Solo Vocal Performance nod for “Messy.”

Reba McEntire, Lukas Nelson Will Lead In Memoriam Segment

Each year, the Recording Academy honors the legacies of those the industry has lost over the past year. The 2026 Grammy Awards “In Memoriam” segment will pay tribute to artists like Ozzy Osbourne, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Roberta Flack, and Sly Stone.

Taking the stage for this performance are Reba McEntire; Brandy Clark; Lukas Nelson; Lauryn Hill; Post Malone; songwriter Andrew Watt; Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith; and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Slash.

Already a three-time winner, Reba is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Trailblazer,” her fiery collab with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. Lukas Nelson faces off against his dad, the legendary Willie Nelson, in the newly-minted Best Traditional Country Album category.

Who Else is Performing?

Among other artists set to take the spotlight during the 2026 Grammy Awards are nominees Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, and hip-hop duo Clipse.

Tune into CBS/Paramount+ live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 1, to see all these incredible performances—and any potential surprises.

