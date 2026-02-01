Full Guide on How To Watch the Grammy Awards Tonight (February 1, 2026)

While there are numerous awards surrounding music, nothing compares to the Grammys. Considered one of the biggest events in music, the Grammys are putting the final touches on tonight’s ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Ready to honor those artists who continue to make strides over the last year, Trevor Noah will take the stage as the host for the 68th Grammy Awards. With Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga up for Record of the Year, here is your full guide to watching the Grammy Awards.

Looking at the schedule for tonight’s Grammy celebration, the event will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The Grammys will also be streamed on Paramount+. But before the first performance, a special Premiere Ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT at the Peacock Theater.

Who Is Performing At The Grammy Premiere Ceremony?

Throughout the Premiere Ceremony, host Darren Criss will introduce several performances by Spiritbox, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Grace Potter, Trombone Shorty, Maggie Rose, Zara Larsson, Israel Houghton, and Lila Iké. Not wanting to miss a single second, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream at live.Grammy.com.

With the Grammys releasing a lineup of performances by Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and more, the awards will introduce new categories.

Grammy Awards Introduce New Categories

Offering two new categories, the Grammys will also present the winner for best traditional country album and best album cover. Nominated in the category for Best Traditional Country Albums were:

Dollar a Day – Charley Crockett American Romance – Lukas Nelson Oh What a Beautiful World – Willie Nelson Hard Headed Woman – Margo Price Ain’t in It for My Health – Zach Top

As for Best Album Cover, the nominees are:

Chromakopia – Tyler Okonma, art director (Tyler, the Creator) Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny) The Crux – Jake Hirshland, Joe Keery, Neil Krug, Taylor Vandergift & William Wesley II, art directors (Djo) Glory – Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius) Moisturizer – Iris Luz, Lava La Rue & Rhian Teasdale, art directors

(Wet Leg)

Grammy Awards Offer Special Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Although expanding the Grammy Awards, the main prize remains the Album of the Year Award. Nominees with a chance to make history in 2026:

Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny Swag – Justin Bieber Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse Mayhem – Lady Gaga GNX – Kendrick Lamar Mutt – Leon Thomas Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator

Aside from the general categories, the Grammys are honoring the icons lost over the past year. Leading the In Memoriam tribute are Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson. Following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing in July, Post Malone, Duff McKagan, Slash, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt are set to deliver a special tribute.

From emotional tributes to show-stopping performances and career-defining wins, don’t miss the Grammy Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)