Hulu Shares First Look at XXXTentacion Documentary

Hulu has shared the trailer for Look at Me: XXXTentacion, a forthcoming documentary that will examine the late rapper’s host of controversies. The trailer promises a deep dive into XXX’s SoundCloud origins as well as the assault allegations that marred his career.

The movie has long been in production after being commissioned by The Fader back in 2017. The doc finally got its premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

Featuring never-before-seen archival footage of XXX, the doc is set to be one of the most in-depth looks at the artist to date. The movie will also feature intimate interviews with his mother Cleopatra Bernard, his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, and fellow rappers Trippie Redd, Joey Badass, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

The full documentary will be available for streaming on Hulu from May 26. Watch the trailer below.

Despite becoming one of the biggest “SoundCloud rappers” of all time, XXX has remained one of the most controversial figures in hip-hop until his death in 2018.

At that time, the 20-year-old artist was racking up legal charges including false imprisonment, witness tampering, domestic battery, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman. XXX was killed during a robbery outside a Florida car dealership in June of 2018.

