Honky-Tonk, Heartbreak, and Hell-Raising: 3 Country Singers Who Owned the 1970s

The 1970s saw plenty of diversity in sound within the country genre. From honky tonkers to heartbreakers (and break-ees) and even hell-raisers, this decade was a well of talent. The three iconic artists below represent the different sounds of this era. Revisit them and remember how flush the 1970s were with country legends.

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David Allan Coe

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Starting with the honky-tonk side of 1970s country, we have David Allan Coe. This outlaw pioneer knew how to fill a barroom. From the snide “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” to the honest “Longhaired Redneck”, Coe’s songs were pulse-takers in this particular era of country. They spoke to the developing outlaw niche and the honky-tonk culture that had been building for a while.

“Country deejays knows that I’m an outlaw / They’d never come to see me in this dive / Where bikers stare at cowboys who are laughing at the hippies / Who are praying they’ll get outta here alive,” he sings in “Longhaired Redneck”, providing a thesis statement of sorts for his brand of country.

Loretta Lynn

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Loretta Lynn’s voice could be strong and vulnerable. She covered the gamut of emotions and did each one plenty of justice. Lynn took on heartbreak in a unique way. Even in the face of injustice in love, Lynn took a powerful stance. Take one of her biggest 1970s country hits, “The Pill”, for example.

“You wined me and dined me when I was your girl / Promised if I’d be your wife, you’d show me the world / But all I’ve seen of this old world is a bed and a doctor bill / I’m tearing down your brooder house ’cause now I’ve got the pill,” the lyrics read. The subtext of this song is a broken relationship, but Lynn didn’t lead with tears. Instead, she fought back in a way only she could.

Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard was an outlaw pioneer who dominated the 1970s. Having served real time, Haggard is the most earnest of all the artists in this vein. His 1970s catalog speaks to his authenticity in this area.

His late-1960s offerings (like “Mama Tried” and “The Bottle Let Me Down”) laid the groundwork for his unbridled, edgy persona in the 1970s. Outlawism got a leg up in this era thanks to Haggard’s genuine artistry.

(Photo by Sylvia Pitcher/Redferns)