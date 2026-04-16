Kid Rock’s ‘Rock the Country’ Fest Cuts Ticket Prices Following Superstar Departure, Cites Rising Gas Prices

The price of entertainment has drastically soared over the last few years. From the cost of a concert ticket to even a night at the movies, it can now run higher than what some can afford. With some having to skip seeing their favorite artists, the Rock the Country music festival hoped to ease the burden for fans when organizers announced a massive 50% off sale on a single-day and weekend ticket. Although a generous offer, the sudden discount comes shortly after country singer Jelly Roll exited the festival.

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On Wednesday, Rock the Country shocked fans after sharing the details about the discount. According to organizers, “Fuel costs are up and we want to help! In response to rising transportation costs, you can enjoy up to 50% off general admission passes to any of 7 small town stops for a limited time only.”

For those hoping to snag a ticket to the festival, the post explained, “Use code FUEL for $59 single-day and $99 weekend GA tickets at rockthecountry.com while supplies last. Take advantage of this offer, fill up your tank and we’ll see you this summer! Promotion ends April 23rd at midnight ET.”

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Some Fans Irate Over Rock The Country Discount

With Rock the Country taking the “Festival for the People” to seven small towns, organizers also confirmed that both Miranda Lambert and Jon Pardi joined the lineup for the Ocala, Florida, shows on August 28 and 29.

But what about Jelly Roll? Already scheduled to perform during Rock the Country in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the festival revealed that he needed to back out due to a performance conflict. For now, he is expected to take the stage for Rock the Country in Bloomingdale, Georgia, and Ashland, Kentucky.

While a great price to see artists like Jelly Roll, Pardi, Lambert, and Staind, some fans expressed their anger over paying full price. “Where’s the discount for people who bought the day sales opened??” Another person added, “So, can i get a partial refund on the tickets i already bought, not very fair to discount the tickets after people bought them for full price.”

As the festival pushes forward, the steep discount has left fans split between excitement and frustration. While some welcome the chance to attend at a lower price, others feel overlooked.

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)