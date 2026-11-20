Hank Williams did a lot with his tenure of fame, but it was ultimately cut short due to heart failure on January 1, 1953. At the time of his death, Williams still had plenty to say. He recorded his final songs shortly before he died, but he did not live long enough to see them become famous. How old was Williams when he recorded his final number one, and what success did it have after his death? Learn more below.

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How Old Was Hank Williams When He Recorded His Final No. 1 Song?

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Williams was just 29 years old when he died. Shortly after his 29th birthday, Williams went to Castle Studio to record four tracks. Those include “Your Cheatin’ Heart”, “Kaw-Liga”, “I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You”, and “Take These Chains From My Heart”. The latter of which became his final number one, which he earned posthumously.

This song is widely considered one of Williams’ best, turning up the emotions for a powerful breakup track. It’s no wonder this song had the success it did; it’s just a shame Williams wasn’t alive to see it soar up the charts. Many country artists have recorded this track, but none have matched the appeal of Williams’ version.

“Take these chains from my heart and set me free / You’ve grown cold and no longer care for me / All my faith in you is gone / But the heartaches linger on,” he sang in this emotive track. This song remains one of the most important releases from Williams’ short but integral career.

Williams’ Personal Struggles With Addiction

“Take These Chains From My Heart” and the other songs recorded shortly before his death marked the last time Williams worked with Fred Rose. Before he died, the producer and mentor noted that he wouldn’t work with Williams from that point on, citing his struggles with addiction as stressors on their collaboration.

Williams publicly struggled with addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs throughout his life. The legend had spina bifida occulta, which left him with chronic pain and worsened his dependence on substances. This ongoing battle eventually led to his death in 1953.

These posthumous hits first defined Williams’ legacy. “Take These Chains From My Heart” was an assuage to fans in the year after his death, as were the other Castle Studio tracks. Revisit Williams’ final No. 1 above.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images