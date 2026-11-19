There’s something special about someone young making it big in music. We’ve seen that trajectory with stars like Tanya Tucker and Taylor Swift, who both found success as mere teens. Another person you can add to that list is LeAnn Rimes, who became the youngest person to ever win the CMA Horizon Award (now the New Artist Award) at just 14 years old.

It was at 18 that the singer found global success with a different genre. In 2000, the movie Coyote Ugly hit theaters, and it has since inspired every girl ever to glamorize being an unpaid musician while dancing on top of a bar stool. The pop song that really made the movie shine was “Can’t Fight The Moonlight”, and it was sung by Rimes.

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“Can’t Fight The Moonlight” was written by Dianne Warren, who penned Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing”. Rimes had previously crossed over into pop stardom with hits like “How Do I Live” in 1997. However, “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” solidified her as a voice that was heard worldwide.

The song ended up topping the charts in multiple countries and even reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Leann Rimes Took Over as Violet’s Singing Voice

In addition to having a Top 20 hit with “Can’t Fight The Moonlight”, Rimes also ended up being the singing voice behind Coyote Ugly‘s main character. That would be Violet, a girl who moves to New York in hopes of becoming a songwriter. Piper Perabo, who played Violet, actually sang and recorded all of the songs at first. Then, Rimes watched some of the unfinished film and decided that she wanted to be the voice behind Perabo’s character.

At the end of the movie, Violet gets her big break and performs “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” with Rimes at the bar. It’s interesting to learn that she’s actually the voice behind the song all along.

Perabo told The Hollywood Reporter: “[Director David McNally] said, ‘We’re going to dub the songs,’ and I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ What can I say? I’m like 21. What am I going to say, no?”

Although the actress was initially disappointed, it seems like Rimes and the film both got something positive out of the decision. The soundtrack eventually went platinum four times, and Coyote Ugly is still beloved by film fans today.

Photo by: SGranitz/WireImage