How One Night With The Beatles Turned Into Three Days for Eric Clapton

Unlike The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, The Beatles are not known for their hedonistic ways and grandiose party tales. While they certainly indulged in the lifestyle, that seemingly wasn’t their main thing, nor the thing that branded them. Well, despite their career not revolving around substance use and influence, Eric Clapton once had a wild night that turned into three days after hanging out with The Beatles for the listening party of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is The Beatles’ dip into the psychedelic realm. So, as you might guess, there were psychedelic substances at their listening party, and some very strong ones at that. After Eric Clapton left the party, he claimed that he went on a three-day trip from the drugs. However, the drugs Clapton ingested weren’t gifted to him by The Beatles, but by another notable 60s rock band.

Three Days of “Hieroglyphics and Mathematical Equations” for Eric Clapton

In the autobiography, Clapton: The Autobiography, the guitar virtuoso recalled the trip from start to finish. Concerning the start of it, Clapton wrote, “I was at the club with my girlfriend Charlotte when The Beatles came in with an acetate of their new album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

“Shortly after, The Monkees wandered in, and one of them started handing out these pills, which he said were called STP. I had no idea what that was, but somebody explained that it was a superstrong a—d, which would last for several days.” For many, this might initiate a fight or flight response, but for a seasoned rock ‘n’ roller such as Clapton, he just rode it out.

Recalling the three-day trip, Eric Clapton added, “I stayed high for three more days. I couldn’t sleep and was seeing the most extraordinary things. Without Charlotte’s guidance, I probably would have gone mad.”

He continued, “Most of my vision seemed to be through a glass screen with hieroglyphics and mathematical equations painted on it, and I remember I couldn’t eat meat because it looked just like the animal. For a time, I was a bit concerned about whether it was ever going to wear off.”

Needless to say, this three-day trip could have ended a lot differently. Luckily, it seemingly ended in the best way it possibly could. Who would have thought he’d come out the other side sane and the same?

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images