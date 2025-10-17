How the Soul Band Hot Chocolate Concocted a Song That Became a Hit Not Once, Not Twice, but Three Times

Many R&B bands reinvented themselves as trends constantly changed in the 70s. Hot Chocolate stands out in that they were a British band who made these moves as effectively as anyone. And they delivered one of the most iconic songs of the era.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You Sexy Thing” reigned supreme in the R&B world in 1975. Featuring a fascinating combination of musical elements and a declaration of love both sultry and sweet, it’s achieved a cultural shelf life well beyond its initial success.

Getting Hot in Here

Hot Chocolate got together for the first time in the late 60s. Many who only know the band from “Sexy Thing” might be surprised to learn of some of their exploits before they hit it big with that particular song in ’75.

For instance, they received their first big break when they recorded a reggae-style cover of John Lennon’s “Give Peace A Chance”. Lennon liked it so much that he convinced Apple Records to sign them, although Hot Chocolate quickly moved on to producer Mickie Most’s RAK Records.

They churned out several hit singles in the early 70s in Great Britain. One of them, “Brother Louie”, was covered by the band Stories and became a No. 1 in the US. The story song “Emma” was Hot Chocolate’s breakthrough in the US in 1974. That paved the way for “You Sexy Thing” to make its mark the following year.

Anticipating Disco

Like most of Hot Chocolate’s early singles, “You Sexy Thing” was written by lead singer Errol Brown and bassist Tony Wilson. Brown wrote the lyrics and later admitted he meant them as a mash note to his wife.

“You Sexy Thing” combines some seemingly disparate musical elements into an exciting stew. There’s an indelible guitar hook, some slinky strings, and bongos altered with effects so that they seem to echo off into the stratosphere. In addition to all that, the groove skillfully anticipates the disco boom that was just beginning to take off at the time.

It all added up to a massive success for the band in all parts of the world. “You Sexy Thing” made it to No. 3 in the US and also sailed to No. 2 in the UK. Incredibly, it returned to the Top 10 in Great Britain in both 1987 and 1997, showing the staying power of this unique hit.

Behind the Lyrics of “You Sexy Thing”

The lyrics of “You Sexy Thing” charm because they sound like the kinds of utterances that one would make when blown away by their significant other. “I believe in miracles,” Brown begins, but then segues to a pickup line. “Where you from?” he asks. “You sexy thing.”

And why wouldn’t he believe? “Miracles right before my eyes,” Brown testifies. “You sexy thing got me hypnotized.” “Yesterday I was one of the lonely people,” he explains about his past. And his gratitude towards her leads him to wonder how he was so lucky. “How did you know I needed you?” he asks.

Honestly, you really don’t need the words to understand “You Sexy Thing.” Just focus on the thrilling music and the exuberance in Errol Brown’s voice, and you’ll know why this song is an R&B smash that just keeps coming back for more.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns