Guitars, like the humans that play them, come in all shapes and sizes. It wasn't long after the arrival of the electric guitar that players started pining for a different aesthetic, and the offset guitar was born.
The first offset guitar was introduced in 1958 by Leo Fender and is considered yet another one of his timeless and iconic designs. In fact, we're almost certain it would be a legal issue if we started a Best Offset Guitars list with anything other than the guitar that started it all.
And with that, our top pick for best offset guitar is, what else, the Fender American Ultra Jazzmaster. But just because it's the original doesn't mean it's the best choice for everybody. That's why we've compiled this list of the best offset guitars for a variety of needs and budgets.
We've also thrown in a handy buyer's guide and FAQ section to help you make the best choice for your unique needs.
Now, then, let's check out our list of the 10 best offset guitars of 2023.
Quick Summary of the Best Offset Guitars
- Fender American Ultra Jazzmaster (Best Overall Offset Guitar)
- Squier J Mascis Signature Jazzmaster (Best Budget Offset Guitar)
- EVH Wolfgang Special Electric Guitar (Best Offset Guitar For Shredders)
- Sterling By Music Man Albert Lee AL40P (Best Mid-Level Offset Guitar)
- Fender Vintera '60s Mustang (Best Short Scale Offset Guitar)
- Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Guitar (Best High-End Offset Guitar)
- Danelectro 66BT Baritone Electric Guitar (Best Offset Baritone Guitar)
- Reverend Airwave 12-string Semi-hollow Electric Guitar (Best 12-String Offset Guitar)
- Schecter Ultra III (Best Offset Guitar for Rockabilly)
- Fender Vintera '60s Jaguar Modified HH (Most Versatile Offset Guitar)
Best Offset Guitars
Best Overall Offset Guitar
- Body Style: Solid body
- Body Material: Alder
- Pickups: 2x ultra Noiseless Vintage Fender Jazzmaster Single-coil
- Neck Shape: Modern D
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood
- Fingerboard Inlay: White Pearloid Dots
- Number of Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo
The iconic design, tone, and playability of the Fender Jazzmaster have made it a staple for guitar players for nearly half a century. Fender Jazzmasters have always been able to cover a lot of ground sonically, from warm and wooly tones to sharp and biting presence.
The S-1 switch on the "Ultra" switches the noiseless pickups between series or parallel, which drastically expands your tonal options. But that's not the only upgrade this model offers. Subtle updates to the classic Fender Jazzmaster body design give this axe a high-performance feel.
Best Budget Offset Guitar
- Body Style: Solid body
- Body Material: Basswood
- Pickups: 2x Jazzmaster Single-coil
- Neck Shape: C
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Indian Laurel
- Fingerboard Inlay: Pearloid Dots
- Number of Frets: 21, Jumbo
When you think of Jazzmaster players, J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. quickly comes to mind. His iconic, distortion-heavy roar comes from dual single-coil pickups with punchy midrange emphasis, and does this guitar ever pack a punch!
This axe features a fresh vintage look with cosmetics, pickups, and hardware specified by Mascis himself. Best of all? The reasonable price point. For just about $500, you get a battle-ready Jazzmaster that's more than ready to make some noise.
Best for Shredders
- Body Style: Solid body
- Body Material: Basswood
- Pickups: 2x Wolfgang Humbucker
- Neck Shape: Wolfgang
- Neck Material: Quartersawn Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Ebony
- Fingerboard Inlay: Pearl Dots
- Number of Frets: 22, Jumbo
Since their inception, EVH guitars have been rolling out consistent, high-quality instruments, and the Wolfgang Special is no exception. Constructed from quality tonewoods like basswood, ebony, and maple, this axe is a player's dream with its resonant tone, sustain, and crunch!
The EVH Floyd Rose bridge and locking nut allow you to twist, turn, and bend your strings at will. Dive-bomb with full confidence that you'll stay in tune. The super useful D-Tuna tremolo device gives you instant access to Drop D tuning.
This guitar has the tone and playability worthy of its namesake.
Best Mid-Level Offset
- Body Style: Solid body
- Body Material: Poplar
- Pickups: 2x Music Man P-90 Single-coil
- Neck Shape: Wolfgang
- Neck Material: Roasted Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood
- Fingerboard Inlay: Pearloid Blocks
- Number of Frets: 22, Narrow
While the name Albert Lee may not hold the same cache of an Eddie Van Halen, Lee's work speaks for itself. Known as a true musician's musician, Lee's extensive career has seen him work with everybody from The Crickets and The Everly Brothers to collaborations with...well, actually, Eddie Van Halen.
As for the AL40P, it's an instrument as versatile as the player it was named after. Its ergonomic poplar body lends itself to endless hours of playing, and its dynamic P-90 pickups are ideal for players who switch between finger-style and pick playing.
A highly playable, sturdily constructed instrument that won't break the bank, the AL40P is a great addition to any collection.
Best Short Scale Offset
- Body Style: Solid body
- Body Material: Alder
- Pickups: 2x Vintage-style '60s Mustang Single-coil
- Neck Shape: 60's C
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Pau Ferro
- Fingerboard Inlay: White dots
- Number of Frets: 22
The Fender Vintera 60's Mustang builds off of the rich history of the Mustangs of yore, with its vintage style headstock logo and tuning buttons, while also toting modern Tim Shaw–designed pickups. The Vintera series is meant to bridge a gap between entry-level models and higher-end American Standard or Custom Shop guitars, and this Mustang does just that.
The shorter scale length will appeal both to younger players or to smaller framed guitar slingers who prefer an instrument they can comfortably navigate.
Best High-End Offset
- Body Style: Solid body
- Body Material: Okoume
- Pickups: 3x Music Man Custom Mini Humbucker
- Neck Shape: St. Vincent
- Neck Material: Roasted Figured Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Ebony
- Fingerboard Inlay: Custom St. Vincent Interlocking Circles
- Number of Frets: 22, Medium High
When St. Vincent announced she had collaborated with Ernie Ball to create her signature guitar, she said it was designed to be “ergonomic, lightweight, and sleek” and that had “room for a breast. Or two.” Well, mission accomplished.
The Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent guitar is a fantastic feeling instrument for players of any gender or genre. The figured roasted maple neck and ebony fretboard feel great with gunstock oil and hand-rubbed wax blend, and a trio of Music Man custom mini humbuckers offer high-octave tone in any position.
Best Offset Baritone
- Body Style: Semi-hollowbody
- Body Material: Alder
- Pickups: Vintage-style Single-coil (Neck), Dual Lipstick Humbucker (Bridge)
- Neck Shape: C
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Pau Ferro
- Fingerboard Inlay: Dots
- Number of Frets: 22
Sometimes, you can be working on a song's arrangement, and it's just missing that certain...something. Quite often, plugging in a baritone guitar can provide a spark or turn a tune on its head. Tuned a fourth lower than a standard guitar, a bari can add huge low-end depth and rattle to a strumming pattern or stand in for bass in a pinch.
The Danelectro 66BT looks like it comes straight from a record from The Ventures, and its combination of a vintage-inspired single-coil pickup in the neck and a dual lipstick humbucker in the bridge offers a ton of tonal options. Run it clean, and you'll experience warm, jazzy tones, or dial up the gain for additional grit.
Best 12-String Offset
- Body Style: Semi-hollowbody
- Body Material: Korina
- Pickups: 2x Reverend 9A5 Single-coil
- Neck Shape: Medium Oval
- Neck Material: 5-piece Korina/Walnut
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood
- Fingerboard Inlay: Pearloid Blocks
- Number of Frets: 22, Nickel Alloy
12-string electric guitars can be tricky. Do they sound great? They sure do. But quite often, they're plagued by tuning issues.
The Reverend Airwave takes steps to address those issues, from a custom bridge to 12 locking tuners. Its 5-piece korina/walnut neck offers outstanding 12-string neck stability, ensures playability, and reduces long-term maintenance issues.
The bottom line is that the Reverend Airwave is a boutique-quality made-in-USA 12-string with stunning playability, unmatched tuning stability, and super-cool retro looks.
Best for Rockabilly
- Body Style: Solidbody
- Body Material: Mahogany
- Pickups: 3x Duncan Designed FG-101 humbucker
- Neck Shape: Schecter
- Neck Material: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
- Fingerboard Material: Rosewood
- Fingerboard Inlay: Pearl Blocks
- Number of Frets: 22, Extra Jumbo
The Schecter Ultra III is the best of both worlds. It's a little bit vintage, a little bit modern, and a whole lot of fun to play. A smooth, fast neck is complimented by huge-sounding humbuckers to create a tonal force.
The Bigsby Licensed B50 (nearly identical to the Bigsby B5 model) vibrato tailpiece lets you pull off long, slow, and subtle bends, making this an ideal guitar for rockabilly. But this is no one-trick pony; it's truly a guitar meant to move effortlessly between genres.
Most Versatile
- Body Style: Solidbody
- Body Material: Alder
- Pickups: 2x Atomic Treble Humbucker
- Neck Shape: Modern C
- Neck Material: Maple
- Fingerboard Material: Pau Ferro
- Fingerboard Inlay: White dots
- Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo
Rounding out our list is another Fender, this time the Fender Jaguar.
The Vintera '60s Jaguar is loaded with dual Atomic humbucking pickups that easily push your guitar into overdrive. If you're hoping to switch to single coil mode, all it takes is the flip of a switch. The traditional Jaguar control set includes sliders to activate/deactivate each pickup and a "tone cut" slider.
A floating vibrato tailpiece with an adjusto-matic bridge lends itself to expressive bends with exceptional tuning stability and intonation. Its modern C-neck is sleek and feels great in your hands, an obvious must for the hours you'll log playing this beauty.
Best Offset Guitars Buyer's Guide
For all intents and purposes, there are very few unique differences between shopping for a traditional electric guitar and an offset guitar. In this buyer's guide, we'll provide you with helpful tips to keep in mind while on your journey.
Body Shape
The main difference between a "normal" electric guitar and an offset guitar is the body shape. Offset guitars are known for their unique, asymmetrical body shape and design. Originally, this design was to appease jazz players, but it has since been adopted by players of wide-ranging backgrounds to add a bit of style to their arsenal.
While shape plays an important part in characterizing offset guitars, the more important feature is comfort and playability. You'll want to be sure that the guitar feels good resting against your body and is comfortable to play. After all, an uncomfortable guitar is little more than an expensive piece of decor.
Weight and balance are two factors to consider since many contoured bodies will feel different than a traditional guitar.
Necks
Necks are obviously a very important part of any guitar. An instrument's neck profile and fretboard material affect its playability. Try guitars with different neck shapes (C-shaped, Modern C, V-shaped, Oval, etc.) and fretboard materials (rosewood, maple, etc.) to find what feels comfortable for your hands.
Scale Length
Like all guitars, offset guitars come in different sizes. Some of the more recognizable offset guitars throughout history, such as the Fender Mustang or Duo-Sonic, are instruments of a shorter scale length, making them ideal for beginners or players with shorter arms.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, our list does include a baritone guitar, which will be a bit longer than traditional guitars in order to compensate for its extended tonal range.
Pickups
Different offset models feature various pickup configurations. Single-coil pickups are common, but some guitars may prefer the quietness and power of humbuckers or even a combination of both. Consider the tonal character and voice of different styles of pickups in order to determine whether they match the sound you're looking for.
Build Quality
You'll want to pay attention to the overall build quality of your guitar. Check for any sharp fret edges, loose hardware, or other signs of poor craftsmanship.
While high-end or expensive guitars generally have thorough quality control processes, some manufacturers of lower-priced instruments will cut corners to save money during production. The good news is that many of those cost-cutting measures are easily upgradable, such as hardware, wiring, and even pickups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What exactly is an offset guitar?
An offset guitar refers to a type of electric guitar with an asymmetrical body shape where the waist is not centered. This design deviates from traditional symmetrical shapes and is known for its unique aesthetic.
The offset design was initially intended to provide a comfortable playing position for seated jazz guitarists. The asymmetrical shape allows the guitar to rest on the player's leg more comfortably.
So, wait, are they just jazz guitars?
Nope. While they were initially designed for jazz, offsets have found popularity in alternative rock, indie rock, surf rock, among other styles.
Is there any tonal benefit to this design change?
Not really. It's possible that someone out there will swear they sound different, but ultimately, they're just unique-looking guitars.
In the past, there has been some concern over the use of tremolo systems on offset guitars and whether or not the instrument could stay in tune. However, many modern offset models feature improved tremolo systems for better tuning stability.
Conclusion
If you've made it this far into a list of best offset guitars, you've clearly done your research and probably have a general idea of what you're looking for.
Our pick for top offset guitar, The Fender Jazzmaster, may be predictable but it's a classic for a reason. Looking for something truly unique? Look no further than the St. Vincent guitar by Ernie Ball Music Man.
Ultimately, personal preference plays the most significant role in choosing a guitar. What matters most is finding a guitar that feels comfortable, suits your playing style, and delivers the tone you find inspiring. Trust your gut, and be sure to try out different instruments if you get the chance. Happy playing!