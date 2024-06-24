Vince Gill and Amy Grant Gear Up for Another Christmas at the Ryman Residency

Most people who celebrate Christmas have their own traditions. Some families have dinners, and some pile in the car to drive around and look at holiday decorations. Vince Gill and Amy Grant headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. For more than a decade, the couple has celebrated the Christmas season at the Mother Church and the tradition will continue this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Gill and Grant will return to the iconic venue for their 14th annual Christmas at the Ryman residency. The eight-day, 12-show engagement will start in late November and extend through late December.

The couple announced the shows earlier this year to give fans the chance to get tickets early. Complete with original songs, Christmas classics, stories, and more, the show draws music lovers from across the country to the Ryman every year to partake in the tradition.

2023 saw Gill and Grant breaking a Ryman Auditorium record. They performed their 100th Christmas at the Ryman show. This made them the first artists to play 100 shows at the lauded venue. That number grows higher when one figures in how many times the musicians have taken the hallowed stage either solo or with other acts. This year’s event will see them extending the record they set last year.

“Christmas at the Ryman has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” said Grant about the residency in 2023. “it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.

Amy Grant: The Queen of Christmas

Many fans hail Amy Grant as the Queen of Christmas. In 2020, she sat down with Southern Living to discuss the season. “From a creative standpoint, when I look back over 40 years of making music, I would have never guessed it was my Christmas music that would have the longest life,” she said. She went on to say that making music is one of her biggest holiday traditions. She also gives her family tickets to the Christmas at the Ryman shows as gifts every year.

11/29 @ 7:30 p.m.

11/30 @ 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

12/01 @ 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

12/15 @ 7:30 p.m.

12/17 @ 7:30 p.m.

12/18 @ 7:30 p.m.

12/20 @ 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

12/21 @ 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images