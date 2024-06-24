Watch ‘The Voice’ Star Asher HaVon Flex His Winning Vocals With Moving Homecoming Performance

Throughout season 25 of The Voice, fans of the show watched as Asher HaVon showcased his talents week after week. A clear frontrunner during the season, the singer gained more momentum when gaining advice from his coach, Reba McEntire. With HaVon mastering songs like Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain”, the singer gained a sizable fanbase with each passing show. And in the end, HaVon walked away as the latest winner of The Voice. And wanting to celebrate his massive accomplishment, his hometown of Selma, Alabama welcomed him home with a special concert.

Videos by American Songwriter

Much like his voice, fans learned about the importance of his hometown when HaVon repeatedly discussed how close he held the city to his heart. During a recent parade celebrating the singer, HaVon gave the residents a special concert. Thankfully, he posted some footage of the night on Instagram, writing, “Last night I walked on the stage in my hometown and was greeted by THOUSANDS of people in the audience! #WelcomeHomeConcert WOW! Selma I Love You! Thank you to my incredible band and singers and entire team that goes so hard for me! I love yall so much!”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Gifted a Key to the City, Performs “I Will Always Love You” for Hometown Crowd]

Asher HaVon Praised Selma Throughout Season 25 Of ‘The Voice’

During season 25, HaVon spoke highly about Selma and how the town helped propel him to a career in music. “I would not be here without Selma. Selma has given me a foundation that I don’t believe I would have gotten anywhere else. The people that are in Selma understand what it means to come from small beginnings and face the world. She’s a beautiful example on how to handle adversity gracefully and rise above it, and still stand. And as an artist, every time I stand on stage, I just feel like the strength that Selma has taught me always shows up and (will) catapult me forward.”

As for his newfound stardom, HaVon insisted during the semifinals, “I’m having the best time of my life. This is a dream that I don’t want to wake up from. … I went from sitting on the floor, a boy from Selma with a dream, to now one performance away from being in top five. I’m still in this thing.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)