‘Saturday Night Live’ January 20, 2024: Host & Musical Guest Details for Tonight

The wait is finally over as Saturday Night Live returns tonight with the premiere of season 49. Since first airing all the way back in 1975, Lorne Michaels not only continues to helm the comedy show but also helped stars like Bill Murray, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler find their footing in the entertainment industry. With SNL holding such historic significance in New York and Hollywood, many celebrities today jump at the chance to host just a single episode. And with tonight marking the season premiere, actor Jacob Elordi will make his hosting debut alongside a musical guest who recently starred in the hit film Mean Girls.

Hosting SNL is already a huge undertaking, but with it being the first show of 2024, all eyes are on Elordi and the cast as they hope to kick the season off with a memorable performance. For Elordi, his debut on SNL comes on the heels of a fantastic year for his career. While landing roles in shows like Euphoria, in 2023, he starred in the hit film Saltburn. He also portrayed the iconic Elvis Presley in Priscilla. Hoping to continue his success in the new year, the actor will also welcome musical guest, Reneé Rapp, to the show.

Lorne Michaels Excited To Celebrating 50 Years Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

For Rapp, the chance to perform on SNL is a dream come true. Speaking with NBC, the singer explained how she hoped to appear on the show before she turned 25. She explained, “It was a goal of mine to do it before I turned 25. And I turned 24 a couple of days ago.” Hitting another milestone in her career, Rapp revealed to The Los Angeles Times that while she enjoyed her time working on Mean Girls, she wanted to focus more on her music career. Her last album, Snow Angel, was released in August 2023.

While marking the 49th season of Saturday Night Live, Michaels is already looking ahead to next year and celebrating 50 seasons. Showing no signs of wanting to retire, he explained some ideas of what people should expect. “The 50th will be a big event. We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won’t be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much.”

