What Time Does Justin Timberlake Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight, January 27, 2024?

2024 might have just started, but Justin Timberlake is wasting no time when it comes to what he wants to accomplish over the next twelve months. Although the singer remained silent on his musical career, the star continued to shine in 2023 thanks to his new film Trolls Band Together. Being a staple in the Trolls franchise, the singer reunited with *NSYNC to release a new song “Better Place” for the soundtrack. And recently, he surprised fans with more than just a new single. So with the star returning to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, here is when fans should expect to see Timberlake take the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

With SNL first airing back in 1975, little has changed when it comes to the structure. There is the opening sketch that will set the tone for the night. And who can forget the famous line “Live, From New York, It’s Saturday Night.” After the opening monologue from actress and host for the evening, Dakota Johnson, the cast will run with a few more sketches before cutting to a commercial break.

Making their way through the lineup, Timberlake will take the stage for his first performance which will happen around midnight EST. Given that the singer hosted SNL in the past, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the cast decided to include Timberlake in a few of the skits planned for the night. And with Timberlake’s rich past with SNL, those skits are sure to be memorable.

Justin Timberlake Hopes To Do More Than Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’

After Timberlake finishes with his first performance, Johnson and the SNL cast return to take over for the comical Weekend Update. With more skits scheduled, Timberlake will return for one more performance before the final sketch is revealed. And as always, Timberlake will join Johnson and the rest of the SNL cast to close out the night.

[RELATED: Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets & More]

While Timberlake’s involvement outside of performing is somewhat of a secret for now, he recently told Apple Music 1, “I also cannot imagine that I won’t get pulled into a sketch or two. It’s only natural. And I’m here for it. That’s always fun. SNL, for me, in any capacity. I’ve hosted five, but I don’t even know how many times I’ve been on the show.”

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC and Peacock.



(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)