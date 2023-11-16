O.A.R. Announces National Tour in Summer 2024

Alternative rock band Of A Revolution (O.A.R.) is kicking off their upcoming tour in July 2024 with 38 performance dates across the United States. Indie pop darlings Fitz and the Tantrums and dance-funk outfit Ripe will be supporting different legs of the tour. DJ Logic will be opening for all tour dates sans Utah and Florida venues.

O.A.R.’s summer tour, simply titled Summer Tour 24, will start on July 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina at the Red Hat Amphitheater and will close on November 17 in St. Augustine, Florida at the St. August Amphitheatre.

The band’s longstanding charity, Heard The World Fund, will receive a portion of the tour’s proceeds. Heard the World Fund has generated over $1.2 million to date to aid children and education initiatives in impoverished regions across the United States.

The tour comes pretty quickly after O.A.R.’s performance this year at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, and their recent 2023 tour with the Goo Goo Dolls. According to the band’s lead vocalist Marc Roberge, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in taking a long break.

“It’s time for us to get out there and play a full set, jam out, and have another best summer of our lives,” said Roberge in a press release for the upcoming tour, “We can’t wait to hang this summer with our friends Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe and DJ Logic!”

Presale tickets are currently live via Ticketmaster and StubHub and additional presales will be announced in the coming week. General on-sale will launch across all ticketing platforms on Friday, November 17 at noon local time.

O.A.R. is quite well-known for their dynamic blend of rock, reggae, and jam band musical styles. They have continued to evolve and soothe audiences with their sound for over two decades. The group’s latest album, The Arcade, was released on July 15, 2022. The album showcases a lighthearted and positive sound with influences from ska, reflecting a conscious shift in the band to offer listeners a respite from life’s pressures. The album has been well-received, with its first single “In The Clouds” offering a delightfully trance-like tempo and a fascinating mix of electronic instruments and guitars, horns, and drums.

Fans of O.A.R. can look forward to experiencing the vibrant energy and fresh sounds of The Arcade in their upcoming Summer Tour 24. O.A.R. is known for their powerful stage presence and connection with the audience, so this tour is likely to feature energetic renditions of new songs from The Arcade alongside their classic hits. This is going to be a memorable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers alike​​.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage

