How To Watch the Grand Ole Opry’s Special Dolly Parton Tribute Tonight

On Saturday, August 29, the Grand Ole Opry plans to honor Dolly Parton with performances by several country voices. Carly Pearce, Channing Wilson, Belle Frantz, Kathy Mattea, Molly Tuttle, Dan Tyminski, T. Graham Brown and the Opry Square Dancers are all scheduled to perform.

Those interested in watching the performances, which start at 7 PM Central Time, can tune into the Opry’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as RFD-TV. Listeners can also catch the show live on WSM Radio.

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In an Instagram announcement, the Opry revealed that some of the money from tickets will go towards the Imagination Library.

“Saturday evening’s Grand Ole Opry will be dedicated to Dolly Parton, recognizing her extraordinary life, legacy, and contributions to country music,” the account shares. “In honor of Dolly’s incredible spirit of giving, a portion of ticket sales for Saturday’s show will be donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

The Imagination Library was founded in 1995 to make reading free and accessible to kids around the world. Initially, the program was started to help children in Parton’s home county in East Tennessee. Now, according to The Imagination Library site, its efforts reach across five countries.

Dolly Parton Recalls Being “Scared to Death” for Her Opry Debut

Parton first made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1959, at just 13 years old. Ten years later, she was inducted as a member.

In an interview from 2016, Parton talked about her experience debuting at the Opry as a young girl, and getting an encore from the crowd.

“I was scared to death of course cause I was just a country kid,” she explained. “Now sometimes when I watch all those kids on TV, I think how some of those little kids get up there and do all that you know cause I remember my little heart just flying like a bird. But you know, I always said that my desire to do it was always greater than my fear.”

On social media, the Opry shared a tribute to Parton following her death on August 26.

“There is no doubt Dolly’s mark on the world, and on us here at the Grand Ole Opry, will be deeply felt for generations to come. She taught us to always lead with kindness, generosity, and compassion. May her legacy live on through her songs, the lives she touched, and the countless artists she inspired. There will never, ever be another one like her.”

Photo by: Pete Hohn/Star Tribune via Getty Images