How To Watch Tonight’s ‘Christmas in Nashville’: Hosted by Trisha Yearwood With Performances by Bill Murray and Trace Adkins

NBC is going full country this holiday season. Tonight, Reba McEntire will take over New York City as she hosts the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ceremony. An annual tradition, the event will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Radio City Rockettes. That is just the start. Right after the special, NBC will travel to the heart of country music for Christmas in Nashville. And just like the tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas in Nashville will be hosted by another country music star – Trisha Yearwood. A night full of Christmas classics and country music, here is your full guide to Christmas in Nashville.

Right after New York City lights up for the holidays, NBC will turn to Yearwood for Christmas in Nashville at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Filmed right outside of Luke Combs’ restaurant, the night will feature a performance from the host. But given that it’s Nashville, Yearwood won’t be the only country music star.

Looking at the lineup of special performers, Christmas in Nashville will include Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins. Preparing to fill the streets of Nashville with holiday favorites, fans might be shocked when Bill Murray takes the stage with the band Blood Brothers.

Trisha Yearwood Is Taking Her Love For Christmas On The Road

Although not known for his singing abilities, Murray has become somewhat of a folk legend for having the ability to emerge at the strangest of times – like Christmas in Nashville. One story of Murray claimed the actor washed dishes while attending a college party. Another time, he supposedly acted as a bartender in Austin, Texas.

Not knowing when or where he will appear, fans are in for a treat when Murray & His Blood Brothers perform. For those who can’t stay up since it is a weeknight, don’t worry – Christmas in Nashville will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Aside from hosting the holiday special, Yearwood will spend most of December on the road. Offering her very own 12 Days of Christmas, the country singer kicked off the Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour.

Running from December 2 through December 20, Yearwood will travel to Nashville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and several other cities, sharing her love for the best time of the year.

(Photo by: Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images)