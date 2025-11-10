Trisha Yearwood Reveals How Her Relationship With Garth Brooks Impacted Her Music Career

Trisha Yearwood decided to focus on her relationship, not her music career, after tying the knot with Garth Brooks.

The cookbook author addressed the topic during her recent event at The Paley Center for Media in New York, telling the crowd how her life changed after her and Brooks’ 2005 nuptials.

“When I married Garth and I moved to Oklahoma, I stopped,” she said during the event, according to People. “I wasn’t touring 200 days a year anymore.”

Yearwood decided to slow down as a result of her past relationships. Before Brooks, Yearwood was married twice, first to Christopher Latham and later to Robert Reynolds. Brooks was likewise married before Yearwood, having previously tied the knot with Sandy Mahl, the mother of his three daughters.

“I was a bonus mom to three children and I was trying to make a marriage work, because I had learned that marriages don’t work if you’re never together,” Yearwood said. “That’s kind of important. You have to be together. I made a conscious effort to be there, to go to soccer games and cook dinner.”

Trisha Yearwood’s New Christmas Album

Now that the kids are grown, Yearwood has more time for music. In fact, the singer recent released her latest holiday album, Christmastime. The 12-track LP includes an Elvis Presley cover, as well as a duet with Brooks.

In support of the album, Yearwood is preparing to head out on the Christmastime With Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Tour, a limited run of shows where she’ll perform alongside local symphonies.

The shows will kick off Dec. 2 with back-to-back shows in Nashville. Yearwood will then travel to cities including Newark, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, before wrapping up the run on Dec. 20 in Louisville.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, and these songs mean so much to me,” Yearwood said. “To be able to perform them with a full symphony brings the magic to another level. I can’t wait to share this music and celebrate the season with fans on tour.”

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images