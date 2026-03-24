How To Win the Trip of a Lifetime To See George Strait Front Row in Austin, Texas

Purchasing a single ticket to a concert has become a frustrating, time-consuming process filled with long queues, surprise fees, and constant battles against bots and resellers. For those fans who make it through all the hurdles, they face prices that can easily climb into the hundreds of dollars. And that’s just for general admission. When resellers get a ticket, that price jumps to thousands. Well, for fans hoping to see George Strait without breaking the bank, there’s finally a chance to skip the chaos and experience the show the way it was meant to be – front row.

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There is a universal price that no person can deny – FREE. That’s what Strait promoted when he announced a giveaway that included two front-row tickets to his upcoming concert in Austin, Texas. With fans rushing to purchase a ticket to see the King of Country Music, the idea of scoring a ticket for free seemed impossible.

Want to win a trip to see George Strait from the front row?



Join us in supporting the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation for the chance to win a trip to Austin to experience one of George's shows from some of the best seats in the house. Roundtrip airfare, hotel stay, and more… pic.twitter.com/9WUmPE2moL — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) March 23, 2026

Posting a video on his social media, Strait announced a fundraiser for the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation. He wrote in the caption, “Want to win a trip to see George Strait from the front row? Join us in supporting the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation for the chance to win a trip to Austin to experience one of George’s shows from some of the best seats in the house. Round-trip airfare, hotel stay, and more are included.”

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George Strait Taking Care Of Flights, Hotel, And Fun Money

For those who might have missed that last line, the winner walked away with more than front-row tickets. Not wanting the lucky fan to worry, the package included airfare, hotel, and even some fun money. Looking at the prize package, it included:

Two front row tickets to see George Strait on May 16 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. A $500 Allens gift card. $250 gift card to explore Austin. Roundtrip Travel Hotel Stay Rideshare Credits

Taking care of every aspect of the trip, fans could sign up (HERE) for the contest by donating to the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation. While the contest isn’t entirely free, donations go toward providing funds to charities that support children in need. The foundation was formed in memory of Jenifer Strait, the daughter of George and Norma Strait.

With a great cause and even better prize, fans have until April 30 to enter. The winner of the sweepstakes will be announced on May 1.

Offering fans the ultimate prize, Strait found a way to give back while highlighting a noble cause. And for one lucky winner, the road to Austin won’t come with stress, fees, or frustration.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)



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