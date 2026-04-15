Hulu’s Next Must-See Series Follows a High School Football Coach Doubling as a Crime Boss (Starring a Country Music Legend)

While continuing to expand his career in country music, Tim McGraw loves Hollywood. Over the years, he has starred in films like Four Christmases, Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, and even the prequel to Yellowstone, 1883. But among all his roles, his character in Friday Night Lights showed the acting range of McGraw. Mixing acting with his love for football, it seems that McGraw will once again take the field in the new Hulu series Southern Bastards.

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According to Deadline, the new Hulu series was based on the graphic novel series by Jason Aaron & Jason Latour. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the series will follow a military vet returning home in hopes of locating her estranged father and getting a little revenge. But that doesn’t happen when she learns that Craw County, Alabama, is full of organized crime. And at the top of it all is Coach Boss.

In the fictional town of Craw County, there is no one like Coach Boss. Not only coaching the winningest high school football team in the entire South, but he also found time to run a crime organization. While the town understands the role that the coach plays off the field, his winning record keeps him nearly untouchable to those looking to topple a crime boss with a record that easily rivals Nick Saban.

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When Will ‘Southern Bastards’ Release?

Looking at the cast for Southern Bastards, the production has brought in stars like Erin Kellyman and Kevin Bacon. While major details surrounding the series remain a mystery for now, McGraw will play the character of Coach Boss.

Stepping into one of the lead roles in the series, McGraw looks ready to deliver another standout performance. Blending grit, authority, and a deep connection to football, the role of Coach Boss could bring him a few accolades.

With a strong cast and layered story, Southern Bastards is already shaping up to be a must-watch. As for when fans can watch the new series, no official premiere date has been announced. Rumors claimed the production is expected to start later this month with a goal of a 2027 release.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)