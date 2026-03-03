Meet the Top 30 Contestants of ‘American Idol’ Season 24—And Find Out the New Twist They’ll Face Next

American Idol has named its Top 30 contestants of season 24. On the ABC series’ latest episode, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood narrowed the field down from 127 down to 30.
Hollywood Week was just the first battle for the hopefuls, though. Next week, the 30 chosen ones will head to Aulani in Ko Olina, Hawai’i, for the brand new ‘Ohana Round of the competition.
Designed as the ultimate focus group, the ‘Ohana Round blends peer respect, emotional support, and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote.
In this new round, the Top 30 will perform for industry tastemakers including Sasha Farber, Loren Gray, Cheryl Porter, and Kelly Sutton, as well as their peers, family members and friends.
At the end of the round, only 20 contestants will remain.
Keep reading to find out which 30 contestants are gearing up for the next phase of competition.
American Idol’s Top 30 Contestants of Season 24
Abayomi, 15, from San Francisco, California
Bella Emry, 22, from Bend, Oregon
Braden Rumfelt, 22, from Murphy, North Carolina
Brenna Brigman, 18, from Arlington, Texas
Brianna Yancey, 18, from Alpharetta, Georgia
Brooks, 22, from Bel Air, Maryland
Bryant Thomas, 26, from Mobile, Alabama
Chloe Lauren, 25, from Warrenville, South Carolina
Chris Tungseth, 27, from Fergus Falls, Minnesota
Daniel Stallworth, 27, from Moss Point, Mississippi
Genevieve Heyward, 26, from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Hannah Harper, 25, from Willow Springs, Missouri
Jacquie Lee, 28, from Colts Neck, New Jersey
Jake Thistle, 21, from Paramus, New Jersey
Jesse Findling, 19, from Massapequa Park, New York
Jordan McCullough, 27, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Julián Kalel, 19, from El Paso, Texas
Keyla Richardson, 29, from Pensacola, Florida
Kiera Howell, 16, from Geneva, Alabama
Kutter Bradley, 22, from Florence, Alabama
Kyndal Inskeep, 29, from Fishers, Indiana
Lucas Leon, 17, from Gallatin, Tennessee
Madison Moon, 21, from Orlando, Florida
Makiyah, 24, from Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Michael Garner, 16, from Forrest City, Arkansas
Philmon Lee, 25, LaGrange, Georgia
Rae, 24, from Frederick, Maryland
Ruby Rae, 16, from Pacific Palisades, California
Sheldon Riley, 26, from Melbourne, Australia
Tianna, 25, from Sumter, South Carolina
American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.
