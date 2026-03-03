Meet the Top 30 Contestants of ‘American Idol’ Season 24—And Find Out the New Twist They’ll Face Next

American Idol has named its Top 30 contestants of season 24. On the ABC series’ latest episode, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood narrowed the field down from 127 down to 30.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hollywood Week was just the first battle for the hopefuls, though. Next week, the 30 chosen ones will head to Aulani in Ko Olina, Hawai’i, for the brand new ‘Ohana Round of the competition.

Designed as the ultimate focus group, the ‘Ohana Round blends peer respect, emotional support, and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote.

In this new round, the Top 30 will perform for industry tastemakers including Sasha Farber, Loren Gray, Cheryl Porter, and Kelly Sutton, as well as their peers, family members and friends.

At the end of the round, only 20 contestants will remain.

Keep reading to find out which 30 contestants are gearing up for the next phase of competition.

American Idol’s Top 30 Contestants of Season 24

Abayomi, 15, from San Francisco, California

Bella Emry, 22, from Bend, Oregon

Braden Rumfelt, 22, from Murphy, North Carolina

Brenna Brigman, 18, from Arlington, Texas

Brianna Yancey, 18, from Alpharetta, Georgia

Brooks, 22, from Bel Air, Maryland

Bryant Thomas, 26, from Mobile, Alabama

Chloe Lauren, 25, from Warrenville, South Carolina

Chris Tungseth, 27, from Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Daniel Stallworth, 27, from Moss Point, Mississippi

Genevieve Heyward, 26, from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Hannah Harper, 25, from Willow Springs, Missouri

Jacquie Lee, 28, from Colts Neck, New Jersey

Jake Thistle, 21, from Paramus, New Jersey

Jesse Findling, 19, from Massapequa Park, New York

Jordan McCullough, 27, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Julián Kalel, 19, from El Paso, Texas

Keyla Richardson, 29, from Pensacola, Florida

Kiera Howell, 16, from Geneva, Alabama

Kutter Bradley, 22, from Florence, Alabama

Kyndal Inskeep, 29, from Fishers, Indiana

Lucas Leon, 17, from Gallatin, Tennessee

Madison Moon, 21, from Orlando, Florida

Makiyah, 24, from Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Michael Garner, 16, from Forrest City, Arkansas

Philmon Lee, 25, LaGrange, Georgia

Rae, 24, from Frederick, Maryland

Ruby Rae, 16, from Pacific Palisades, California

Sheldon Riley, 26, from Melbourne, Australia

Tianna, 25, from Sumter, South Carolina

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Connie Chornuk