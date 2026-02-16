“I Am Very Sorry for Any Frustration and Disappointment”: Country Star Apologizes for Delayed Texas Show After Scary Flight Emergency

At 69 years old, Dwight Yoakam continues to share his love for country music. Having performed on stage since the early 1980s, the singer released his latest album, Brighter Days, in 2024. And currently, he travels the country with his Cosmic Roundup and Rodeo Tour. With fans thrilled to listen to Yoakam, the singer was shockingly late to his recent performance in Lubbock, Texas. Nearly two hours late to the venue, Yoakam explained how a frightening incident caused his delay.

Just a few days before Valentine’s Day, fans packed the venue to watch Yoakam perform. But when it came time for the show to start – the country singer was missing in action. For some fans, they had no idea what was going on due to the venue only making an announcement over the PA system.

I want to personally apologize to the fans who bought tickets and attended our show in Lubbock TX this past Thursday evening the 12th of February.

It has only today been brought to my attention that unfortunately the cirumstances surrounding my delayed arrival to perform the… — Dwight Yoakam (@DwightYoakam) February 16, 2026

Agitated with how the venue handled the situation, Yoakam shared a message on Twitter, writing, “I want to personally apologize to the fans who bought tickets and attended our show in Lubbock, Texas this past Thursday evening on the 12th of February. It has only today been brought to my attention that, unfortunately, the circumstances surrounding my delayed arrival to perform the concert that night were not conveyed clearly by an in person announcement from the stage but rather by a vague anonymous PA announcement.”

The Real Reason Dwight Yoakam Was Late To His Concert

As for what happened to Yoakam – apparently, the plane he was traveling in needed to make an emergency landing. “What actually happened Thursday afternoon was that we had an emergency takeoff abort as the aircraft was about to lift off from the runway due to a mechanical failure warning in the cockpit. Fortunately, the pilots handled the aborted takeoff with exceptional professional skill and they were able to avoid anything more dangerous or catastrophic occurring.”

Thankfully, neither Yoakam nor the pilots were injured during the emergency landing. Grateful for the pilots, the airport was able to put the singer on another plane. But it didn’t come without a delay.

While the incident was out of Yoakam’s control, he still apologized for making fans wait. “Again I want to express my sincere apologies to all the fans in attendance that evening.”

In the end, the scare may have slowed the night – but it didn’t stop Yoakam from doing what he’s done for decades – showing up and delivering a memorable evening.

