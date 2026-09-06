I Can’t Believe No One Can Remember These 4 Hit Power Pop Songs From 1978

Power pop was everywhere back in 1978, so it comes as no surprise that many songs in that genre reached hefty heights on the mainstream charts. I’m a big fan of the following 1978 power pop tunes, specifically. But, sadly, I feel like few modern-day listeners have forgotten about them or missed them entirely. Let’s jog everyone’s collective memory, shall we?

“Airport” by The Motors from ‘Approved By The Motors’

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This jam from The Motors was a pretty hefty hit back in 1978, but few modern-day listeners might even know the band at all. That’s a shame, because “Airport” is a killer power pop gem. This new wave hit made it all the way to No. 4 on the UK Singles chart in 1978, though it didn’t quite make it to the US charts.

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“Take Me I’m Yours” by Squeeze from ‘Squeeze’

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Squeeze dropped this synthy power pop classic back in 1978, and it did quite well in the UK. Today’s listeners outside of the UK might have never heard it. “Take Me I’m Yours” by Squeeze made it all the way to No. 19 on the UK Singles chart in the summer of 1978.

“I Need To Know” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers from ‘You’re Gonna Get It!’

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Tom Petty was dropping hit after hit back in the day. Naturally, at least one or two hits from his prime would slip through the cracks. “I Need To Know” is one such song that I rarely hear out in the wild nowadays, so I doubt younger listeners would even know of it. Admittedly, though, “I Need To Know” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers was a bit of a minor hit. It narrowly avoided the Top 40 and only reached No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“What Do I Get?” by Buzzcocks

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Buzzcocks bridged the admittedly thin gap between punk rock and power pop with one of my favorite songs from 1978. And unless you were in the know, you might have missed this classic. “What Do I Get?” was the band’s debut on the UK charts, peaking at No. 37. You might remember this track from its inclusion in the 2001 black comedy Ghost World.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns