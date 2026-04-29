I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 3 Hard Rock Songs From the 1970s

Many songs get lost to history. While some still remember the hard rock songs below from the 1970s, they aren’t as prevalent as the decade’s biggest hits. Sure, many superfans of the genre will recall these, but not everyone is on the same page. When you listen back to these hits, it’s a wonder not everyone remembers them. Revisit these throwback 70s songs for a trip down rock memory lane. See how quickly these songs come back to you.

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“Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo” — Rick Derringer

Rock Derringer’s “Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo” was a staple of 1970s rock radio. In the decades since, it’s fallen out of memory. Sure, rock superfans will likely remember this one-hit wonder, but those who haven’t brushed up on their rock history since the 70s don’t have this one on instant recall.

The melody of this song evokes Aerosmith or similar bands. It’s got a driving rhythm and simple, but effective lyrics. There’s really no wondering why this song did as well as it did. It’s endlessly catchy and makes you want to rock out alongside Derringer.

“Frankenstein” — Edgar Winter Group

Instrumental songs are tough to remember. We often best cling to melodies and lyrics. Edgar Winter Group’s “Frankenstein” was massively popular in its day, but not every rock fan can recall it now. If you’re a super fan of the band, maybe this song has stuck with you; more likely, it’s a blast from the past.

This song is everything a good 1970s hard rock song should be. It’s driving with wiry guitars and pounding drums. Listening to this instrumental will bring you right back to a 70s state of mind.

“Smokin’ In The Boys Room” — Brownsville Station

Brownsville Station mixed a little blues with their hard rock, but the fact remains: this hit hasn’t been as well preserved as some others from the decade. This is largely because Mötley Crüe released a popular cover of it some years later, and many fans only listen to that version.

This song is still played every once in a while, but it’s not a titular 70s hard rock track for younger generations. Some other hits are known the world over, almost without anyone trying. This one requires an intentional introduction from a 70s rock fan.

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