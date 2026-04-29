Miranda Lambert Sparks Buzz With “Country & Disco” Era Tease, Website Countdown

Miranda Lambert made a major shift in her career over the last few weeks. Having worked with labels like Republic in the past, the singer decided to part ways with Republic and enter a new partnership with MCA. Joining forces with a label already promoting a roster that included George Strait, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, and Chris Stapleton, Lambert appeared to celebrate her new career move by announcing a “country and disco” era that revealed a mysterious countdown clock.

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Releasing her last album, Postcards from Texas, in 2024, Lambert stayed consistently busy as she helped Ella Langley on her album Dandelion. She also added her voice to the album on the track “Butterfly Season.” And recently, she seemed to bury the hatchet with Kacey Musgraves as they collaborated on “Horses and Divorces.”

While supporting those singers who came after her, Lambert returned to her own career when sharing a video on Instagram that showed two coffee cups completely bedazzled to mimic a disco ball. One read “country” as the other had “disco” written on it.

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Did Miranda Lambert Hint At A Disco Future With Chris Stapleton?

If that wasn’t enough of a teaser, Lambert also shared the website countryanddisco.com. When fans visit the website, they instantly notice a dazzling pink background with a biscuit in the center. And no biscuit would be complete without some melted butter. Other than the tasty image, the website featured a timer that will conclude in 15 days.

Already doing the math for you, the time runs out on May 15. Looking at the calendar, that day falls on a Friday. So it is safe to say that on May 15, fans will be eagerly checking Lambert’s socials to see exactly what she is planning for her new country and disco era.

Although exploring a different avenue in her career, in 2025, Lambert teamed up with Stapleton for “A Song to Sing.” Channeling those same disco vibes, the music video was filmed in a roller rink near Nashville.

While the song peaked at No. 30 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, fans praised it as being the “duo we never knew we needed.” Another fan added, “In the best way possible, this feels like a modern-day Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton pairing!!

For Lambert, the early reaction shows fans are more than ready to follow her into this bold new chapter. And with the countdown ticking closer to May 15, all signs point to a major reveal that could redefine her career.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)