3 Early Beatles Songs That Will Make You Feel Like a Teenager in Love Again

Many Beatles songs, especially much of their early work, have a way of making you feel like you’re falling in love for the first time. Here are three of their older songs that will make you want to be a teenager in love again.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You Really Got A Hold On Me”

“You Really Got A Hold On Me” is actually a cover of another song by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles from 1962. The first song recorded for The Beatles’ second album, this little doo-wop song sounds like what it feels like just to be absolutely stuck on somebody. If you want a perfect representation of back-and-forth young love, just look at the lyrics of this song.

I don’t like you, but I love you

Seems that I’m always thinking of you

Oh, oh, oh, you treat me badly

I love you madly

You’ve really got a hold on me

(You’ve really got a hold on me)

You’ve really got a hold on me

(You’ve really got a hold on me).

“I Saw Her Standing There”

When Lennon and McCartney wrote “I Saw Her Standing There”, they were still figuring out how to write songs together, or so McCartney told Barry Miles.

“We were learning our skill. John would like some of my lines and not others,” he shared. “He liked most of what I did, but there would sometimes be a cringe line, such as, ‘She was just seventeen, she’d never been a beauty queen.’ John thought, ‘Beauty queen? Ugh.’ We were thinking of Butlin’s so we asked ourselves, what should it be? We came up with, ‘You know what I mean.’ Which was good, because you don’t know what I mean.”

This one is just plain fun to listen to and serves as a perfect opening track to The Beatles’ very first album.

“I’m Happy Just To Dance With You”

This song was actually written for George Harrison in the key of E to give him a chance to vocally shine. As McCartney shared, this was another song that allowed him and Lennon to exercise their songwriting muscles.

“This one anyway was a straight co-written song for George,” he told Miles. “We wouldn’t have actually wanted to sing it because it was a bit… The ones that pandered to the fans in truth were our least favourite songs but they were good. They were good for the time. The nice thing about it was to actually pull a song off on a slim little premise like that. A simple little idea. It was songwriting practice.”

This song sounds like butterflies, the beginning stages of a relationship, and going out dancing with your crush.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images