“I Had To Make a Decision”: Kenny Chesney Reveals Why He Stopped Drinking for the Benefit of His Fans

When it comes to winning awards and dominating charts, there are few who compare to the talents of Kenny Chesney. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the country star sold over 30 million albums while receiving 12 Country Music Association Awards. And again, that is just the start as the singer is considered one of the most popular touring acts in the genre. Selling out venues, releasing twenty studio albums, and seeming to have a good time doing it – Chesney recently revealed how he prepared for his upcoming Sun Goes Down tour.

Although Pat McAfee loves discussing sports, the host isn’t afraid to step off the football field to speak to people like Chesney. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Chesney discussed his new tour and how he stopped drinking to get prepared. “Yeah, see but I can’t do that boozed up… I used to, like, try to live with the fans and act, I don’t know, our life is much different out here now than it was in 2004. In 2004, I mean it was a barrel of fun. Right, it was. But there became this moment where I had to make a decision. Okay, am I going to do this [signaling a little] or am I going to do this [signaling a lot]? And I got to a point in my life where I couldn’t do both.”

"In 2004 we were having a barrel of fun but we had to make a decision..



We couldn't keep drinking like we were on tour to get to where we wanted to go..



Kenny Chesney Focusing On Health Over Partying

Growing older, Chesney seemed to focus more on the experience than the partying. “I haven’t had alcohol since January 1st. When I start to train to go on the road, you know I’m sitting there, okay, the first week of January and I’m trying to emotionally and mentally think about what it takes of me to be up there and I say ‘Okay, I’m not going to drink for awhile, get really lean,’ and I measure my food and just get ready cardio wise… But then it just happened, all of a sudden it’s almost July.”

While not drinking since the beginning of the year, Chesney admitted he’s not quitting, just taking a break. “It’s not that I’m quitting, it’s just that I realized for me to go up there on stage and do what I do now at this point of my life, I just don’t want them to get all of me I want them to get the best of me. And I can’t do that hungover.”

