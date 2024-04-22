Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour: Setlist, Tickets, and More

Kenny Chesney has just kicked off his Sun Goes Down Tour and just played a lively set in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium this past weekend. With a couple of tour dates down, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what fans can expect from the country star’s setlist for this tour. And if you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, we’ll help you score last-minute seats as well.
Videos by American Songwriter
The setlist for Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour contains your typical medley of his best hits, but the “I Go Back” singer got a little creative this time around. In addition to the major hits, Chesney included some lesser-known tracks that are perfect for singing along, as well as a couple of covers. The setlist is as follows:
- “Living in Fast Forward”
- “Beer in Mexico”
- “Keg in the Closet”
- “Here and Now”
- “Reality”
- “Til It’s Gone”
- “Summertime”
- “Save It for a Rainy Day”
- “Big Star”
- “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems”
- “Somewhere With You”
- “I Go Back”
- “Get Along”
- “Never Wanted Nothing More”
- “Take Her Home”
- “When the Sun Goes Down”
- “Drift Away” with Uncle Kracker (a Mentor Williams cover)
- “Come Monday” (a Jimmy Buffett cover)
- “All the Pretty Girls”
- “Young”
- “The Good Stuff”
- “American Kids”
- “Setting the World on Fire”
- “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”
- “How Forever Feels”
Chesney also came back for an encore performance of “Don’t Happen Twice”.
The next stop on the Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour will be on April 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. The tour is expected to close on August 25 in Boston, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium.
If you want to score last-minute tickets to this hefty North American tour, you’ve got a few different options. To start, you can get your hands on tickets directly from the singer’s website. There are also a ton of tickets available for different tour dates over at Ticketmaster. All of the presale events for this trek have since ended, so everything that is available is for general sale.
If those two avenues don’t work, you can always try Stubhub. We push Stubhub for tours like this because the platform usually has tickets available to high-profile concerts and tours just like this one. Plus, if your tour date is sold out, you might be able to find last-minute tickets on Stubhub after the fact. It’s worth at least taking a look to see what’s available!
Get your tickets to see Kenny Chesney live this year before they’re gone completely!
Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour Dates
April 27 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 4 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
May 9 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion
May 11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
May 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
May 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 – Landover, MD – FedExField
May 30 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
June 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
June 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
June 13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
June 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 29 – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 11 – Boise, ID – Ford Amphitheater
July 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
July 16 – Sandy, UT – American Frist Field
July 18 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
July 27 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
August 3 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
August 8 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium
August 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
August 15 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
August 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
August 23 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
August 24 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
August 25 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Photo by Erika Goldring
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.