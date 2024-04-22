Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour: Setlist, Tickets, and More

Kenny Chesney has just kicked off his Sun Goes Down Tour and just played a lively set in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium this past weekend. With a couple of tour dates down, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what fans can expect from the country star’s setlist for this tour. And if you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, we’ll help you score last-minute seats as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

The setlist for Chesney’s Sun Goes Down Tour contains your typical medley of his best hits, but the “I Go Back” singer got a little creative this time around. In addition to the major hits, Chesney included some lesser-known tracks that are perfect for singing along, as well as a couple of covers. The setlist is as follows:

“Living in Fast Forward” “Beer in Mexico” “Keg in the Closet” “Here and Now” “Reality” “Til It’s Gone” “Summertime” “Save It for a Rainy Day” “Big Star” “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” “Somewhere With You” “I Go Back” “Get Along” “Never Wanted Nothing More” “Take Her Home” “When the Sun Goes Down” “Drift Away” with Uncle Kracker (a Mentor Williams cover) “Come Monday” (a Jimmy Buffett cover) “All the Pretty Girls” “Young” “The Good Stuff” “American Kids” “Setting the World on Fire” “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” “How Forever Feels”

Chesney also came back for an encore performance of “Don’t Happen Twice”.

The next stop on the Kenny Chesney 2024 Tour will be on April 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. The tour is expected to close on August 25 in Boston, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium.

If you want to score last-minute tickets to this hefty North American tour, you’ve got a few different options. To start, you can get your hands on tickets directly from the singer’s website. There are also a ton of tickets available for different tour dates over at Ticketmaster. All of the presale events for this trek have since ended, so everything that is available is for general sale.

If those two avenues don’t work, you can always try Stubhub. We push Stubhub for tours like this because the platform usually has tickets available to high-profile concerts and tours just like this one. Plus, if your tour date is sold out, you might be able to find last-minute tickets on Stubhub after the fact. It’s worth at least taking a look to see what’s available!

Get your tickets to see Kenny Chesney live this year before they’re gone completely!

April 27 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 4 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion

May 11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

May 16 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

May 18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 – Landover, MD – FedExField

May 30 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

June 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

June 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

June 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 29 – Cincinnati, OH – TQL Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 – Boise, ID – Ford Amphitheater

July 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

July 16 – Sandy, UT – American Frist Field

July 18 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

July 27 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

August 3 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

August 8 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

August 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

August 15 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

August 23 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 24 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 25 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Photo by Erika Goldring

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.