I Just Can’t Put Y’all at Risk”: Country Star Reveals Why He Canceled His Last Tour Date

Bailey Zimmerman’s tour didn’t conclude the way he wanted.

Videos by American Songwriter

The country singer has been on his New to Country Summer Tour since June, and was scheduled to play the last show of the trek in Laughlin, Nevada, on Sept. 13.

That tour stop ended up being canceled, though, making Zimmerman’s Reno performance on Sept. 12 his tour’s finale.

In a post to Instagram, Zimmerman explained why the concert had to be canceled.

“This is something an artist never wants to tell their fans,” Zimmerman began his note. “… I am beyond disappointed and I’m so sorry, but we have to cancel our show tonight in Laughlin, NV.”

“Being completely transparent with y’all, this has nothing to do with me or my team,” he continued. “We showed up today fully prepared to end the ‘New To Country’ Tour the RIGHT WAY, but due to unforeseen local production limitations and the stage being unsafe, it’s what we have to do.”

Zimmerman noted that “the safety of y’all, my band, and my crew is the most important thing to me, and I just can’t put y’all at risk.”

“I really hate disappointing you all, and I hate ending the tour this way… but, like I said, it’s what I have to do,” he added. “All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. For any questions, please contact your ticket provider directly. Hope to see y’all in 2026… I love y’all so much.”

In the caption, Zimmerman added, “We tried everything to make it work tonight… I’m so sorry 🙁 I’ll make this right I promise!!!”

Bailey Zimmerman Speaks Out After Canceling His Show

Zimmerman also posted a video message to his fans in which he further explained the siutation.

“When my band and crew started putting all their gear on the stage, they started noticing how unsafe it was,” he explained. “Like, the stage was built by two-by-fours and a gust of wind would’ve knocked everything over. It would’ve been really bad. Super, super unsafe.”

Upon realizing this, Zimmerman said he tried to figure out how to still put on a show, even considering doing an acoustic set at another venue.

“I exhausted every option. All day we tried to make something work and figured out, and at the end I was just like, ‘I have to cancel. There’s just no way,’” he said. “At the end of the day, your safety, my band, my crew, my safety, that’s worth more than anything.”

“Even though this was not my fault and there’s nothing I could do, I still just want to say I’m so sorry to everybody that drove in a long ways, flew in, was hanging there all weekend ready to have the night of their lives,” Zimmerman added. “I am just as frustrated as you. Not the way I wanted to end the tour.”

He ended the clip by promising, “Laughlin, Nevada, I’ll be back. I promise!”

