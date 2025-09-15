Sammy Hagar Bringing His Biggest Hits to Vegas Residency in 2026

While traveling to Las Vegas to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Sammy Hagar planned to do more than perform a few of his hit songs. It seemed that Hagar loved Sin City so much that he wanted to return for more than a single performance. Although keeping his plans for 2026 somewhat a secret, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer revealed that he would return to Las Vegas next year for a residency at the Dolby Live.

Starting in March 2026, Hagar will kick off a Las Vegas residency at Park MGM that will run for 11 shows. While thrilled to announce the new shows, the singer admitted to struggling to keep the details a secret. “I can’t tell you how hard it’s been not to leak this announcement. Those last nine shows were some of the best shows I’ve done in my life.”

Joining forces with his Best of All Words band, Hagar will take the stage alongside Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff, and Rai Thistlethwayte. The shows will center around Hagar’s career in the music industry and even offer a few throwbacks to his time with Van Halen. He said, “I love this band like no other and can’t wait to do it again.”

Sammy Hagar Taking Over Vegas And Releasing Live Album

As for the concert dates, the residency will consist of 11 shows but will take place during two separate parts of the year. In March, Hagar will perform on the 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th, and 21st. For those unable to make one of those shows, he will return in September for shows on the 18th, 19th, 23rd, 25th, and 26th.

Giving fans more than enough options to see him live, customers of Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and SiriusXM can purchase a ticket during a pre-sale event on Wednesday, September 17th, at 10:00 a.m. PT. On Thursday, September 18th, at 10:00 a.m. PT, members of the MGM Resort loyalty program will gain access to the sale.

For the rest of the fans, the general sale will kick off on Friday, September 19th, at 10:00 a.m. PT at redrocker.com.

While knowing that not every fan would be able to make it to Las Vegas, on October 10, 2025, Hagar will release his latest live album with Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band – The Residency. Recorded live, the album will feature several Van Halen favorites and even “Summer Nights (Live).”

Besides being ready to rock 2026, Hagar promised, “One listen to the live residency record coming out and you will understand this is my idea of retirement! Beats golf any day.”

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)