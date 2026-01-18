“I Regret Nothing in Life”: Roger Waters Doubles Down on His Controversial Ozzy Osbourne Comments

Roger Waters isn’t sorry for what he said. The Pink Floyd bassist previously spoke out against Ozzy Osbourne following the Black Sabbath legend’s death. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, Roger defended his original statements.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Those comments—I’m not denying that I said them—came in the middle of a long interview,” he said. “Do I have to like every rock group there ever was in the world or people who bite the heads off bats?”

While Roger said he would “of course” apologize for any hurt his comments caused the Osbourne family, he said he does not have “any time” for Sharon Osbourne, whom, he claimed, “accused me of all kinds of things.”

As for Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne, Roger said, “If he wants to have a chat, I’ll have a chat with him. And I won’t be nasty to him.”

“I’m sorry you lost your dad, Jack. But you have conversations about things and about people and what you think. I was honest. I said I didn’t like Black Sabbath,” Roger said. “I’ve listened to some of it since, and the music is perfectly kind of acceptable. It was all a kind of histrionics.”

“I don’t like people who bite the heads off bats. I just don’t. I think it’s disgusting,” he continued. “I know he’s dead and he can’t come back and go, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry I bit the heads off bats.’ If he ever did. Who knows whether he did or not?”

The host gave Roger on last chance to express regret for his comments.

Instead, Roger said, “I regret nothing in life, except that I haven’t been more successful in getting people to understand how important it is that we as a human race recognize and empathize with all our brothers and sisters all over the world and make certain that they have equal human rights, one with another, under international law. The Osbourne family, no, I’m not that interested.”

Roger’s original comments came less than three months after Ozzy’s July 2025 death. While on the Independent Ink podcast, Roger said Ozzy brought “idiocy and nonsense” into the world.

“The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f**k,” he said. “I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in…. ‘Wahhhh!!!’ and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.”

After hearing Roger’s comments, Jack took to his Instagram Story to tell the musician “f**k you.”

“How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become,” Jack wrote. “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t in the press. My father always thought you were a c**t – thanks for proving him right.”

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images