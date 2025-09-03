“I Couldn’t Care Less”: Roger Waters Takes Aim at the “Idiocy and Nonsense” of the Late Ozzy Osbourne’s Career

With Ozzy Osbourne passing away on July 22nd, tributes continue to pour in as fans remember the legacy he left behind. At the same time, fellow artists also took a moment to praise Ozzy for the impact he had on their lives and careers. But for Roger Waters, it seemed that his thoughts on the Prince of Darkness differed. The Pink Floyd bassist recently shocked fans of Ozzy when he attacked the icon for bringing “idiocy and nonsense” into the culture.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Independent Ink podcast, Waters explained his thoughts on how political issues are often overlooked thanks to the powers that be using celebrities to distract the masses. “How can we push this to one side? I know how to do it! We’ll do it with Taylor Swift or bubble gum or Kim Kardashian’s bum.”

After name-dropping both Kardashian and Swift, Waters set his attention on Ozzy, adding, “Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.” Jump to the 38:00 minute mark to hear Waters’ statement.

[RELATED: The Skit-Like Pink Floyd Performance That Roger Waters Called “Embarassing”]

Ozzy Osbourne Labeled Roger Waters A “C***”

While not a long statement, it was more than enough to get the attention of Ozzy’s son, Jack Osbourne. But Waters wasn’t finished when he continued his tirade towards the singer. “The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f**k. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in…. ‘Wahhhh!!!’ and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.”

After being corrected that Ozzy bit the head off of a bat, not a chicken, Waters insisted, “Oh my God, that’s even worse, isn’t it?”

Not holding back on his thoughts about the legacy Ozzy left behind, Waters received some interesting feedback when Jack posted his take on his Instagram Stories. “Hey Roger Waters – f**k you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls**t in the press. My father always thought you were a c**t – thanks for proving him right.”

Waters’ attack may have sparked outrage, but it only further highlighted how indelible Ozzy’s presence remains in music and culture

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)