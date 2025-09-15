“I Saw All Your Comments”: Luke Combs Confirms He Recorded the Viral Track That Fans Have Been Begging For

It’s only been a little over a year since Luke Combs released his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons. With Combs becoming a father, he appeared to take his career in a different direction, channeling his emotions surrounding fatherhood into songs like “In Case I Ain’t Around.” He even scheduled fewer performances to spend time at home. But that didn’t mean he wasn’t working. While teasing a new song back in May, Combs decided to give fans an update with a little taste of what is to come.

On Sunday, Combs shared a video of himself in the studio on Instagram. Although excited to see him working, fans received a special treat when he offered a sample of his new song “My Kinda Saturday Night.” Recording an anthem surrounding the weekend, the lyrics included:

“Dang, I ain’t ever putting WD-40 on this front porch chain/I can’t but I can almost hear that paycheck dropping in the bank/I don’t know what’s gonna happen tonight/But there’s a good chance it’s gonna sound like Boots on the back porch, stomping on the 2×4’s/Little bit of long neck playing/ Tires on the chert rock, Bubba shot the jukebox/Bendin’ them guitar strings/Cold can-packing and some ol’ boys crackin’ on the cooler light/ Sure sounds like my kinda Saturday night.”

While not giving away the entire song, the lyrics surrounded the ‘90s vibe that Combs wanted to capture. And for those wondering about the full song, the singer wrote, “I saw all of the comments for My Kinda Saturday Night. Excited to let y’all know I finished recording it the other day.”

Staying connected with fans, it seemed that he listened when they urged him to record “My Kinda Saturday Night.” And even with just a few lyrics, it already appeared that Combs had yet another hit on his hands.

Looking at what fans had to say. “Best country artist right now.” Another person added, “I can sense a new album coming.” And if that wasn’t enough, some fans wanted more. “Now give us the release date.”

With fans already begging for the release date, Combs has set the stage for another blockbuster year in country music.

