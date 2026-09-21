‘The Voice’ Just Added a Massive New Prize for Its Season 30 Winner

The season 30 winner of The Voice will get a prize package that’s extra special. Ahead of the Sept. 21 season premiere, NBC revealed that the show’s next winner will be invited to perform on the main stage at the Governors Ball music festival in Queens, New York.

“The Governors Ball has always been about celebrating both established stars and the next generation of artists,” Governors Ball co-founder Tom Russell said. “Partnering with Live Nation Studios and The Voice allows us to give a remarkable new talent the opportunity to perform on one of music’s biggest, most diverse stages and connect directly with fans in a live festival environment.”

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Audrey Morrissey, The Voice‘s executive producer and showrunner is likewise excited about the new prize.

“At its core, The Voice has always been about shining a light on undiscovered talent, giving rising artists a platform to showcase their vocal prowess and develop their stage presence,” she said. “Joining forces with Live Nation Studios and Governors Ball allows us a unique opportunity to take this exposure to the next level for our Voice champion.”

In past seasons, Voice winners have also received $100,000 cash prize, as well as a recording contract.

What to Know About Season 30 of The Voice

The Governors Ball addition to the prize isn’t the only new aspect of The Voice for season 30.

This time around, the show is set to welcome two new coaches into the fold: Riley Green and Queen Latifah. The newcomers will be joining veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine for the season.

During a recent appearance on American Songwriter’s Off the Record podcast, Green revealed what will make him turn his chair during the Blind Auditions.

“If you get up there and sing a classic country song, you’re going to have a little advantage over everybody else,” Green admitted. “But I grew up listening to all kinds of music. So for me, it’s just, I think, a voice that is believable with lyrics.”

“I think that a lot of people can sing really well. Certainly being able to have a career without being the greatest singer in the world is how I got here,” he continued. “If somebody can make me believe what they’re singing about, that always draws me in.”

Photo by Art Streiber/NBC





